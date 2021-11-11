Annual Conference Introduces the Changing World of Mobility





The global COVID-19 pandemic has forced many to take a short pause as the world begins to welcome in a new normal state. Meanwhile, smart mobility is moving forward at full speed with plans for robotaxis, drone courier services, electric vehicles and clean transportation.

Entrepreneurs, investors, automakers and government officials return to Tel Aviv for the eighth time at this year’s International Smart Mobility Summit with the theme of “Innovation InMotion,” a smart mobility solution and a one-year post-pause transportation initiative in 2020. .. A summit organized and created by the Prime Minister’s Office Smart Mobility Initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Science, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Keren Hayesod. , Returned in hybrid format from November 8th to 9th with more than 5,000 participants from 60 countries.

The Prime Minister’s Smart Mobility Summit was held on November 8th and 9th at the David Intercontinental Hotel in Tel Aviv. courtesy.

At this event, some of the biggest trends in the world of automotive and intelligent transportation systems, including the impact of artificial intelligence in the mobility sector, the future of micromobility (small and lightweight vehicles like scooters instead of cars), and the focus on cameras. I picked up. Sensors, radar, and LiDAR that power self-driving cars. Conference speakers also promoted energy and transportation technology disruptions to improve global environmentally friendly challenges such as congestion, pollution and road accidents.

Well-known local and international speakers emphasized government, organization, or corporate plans to take smart mobility to a higher level. Top speakers include Mobileye founder Amnon Shashua, Google VP and artificial intelligence director Yossi Matias, contemporary innovation director Yunseong Hwang, Yandex CEO Arkady Wolutz, and Israeli Innovation Authority CEO. DrorBin was included.

Panel discussion on the vision of MaaS (Mobility-as-a-Service) leaders at the Prime Minister’s Smart Mobility Summit. (From left to right): Moderator: Dr. AnatBonshtien, VP Business Development, City Transformer, Nir Erez, Co-Founder and CEO, MOOVIT, Oren Shoval, Co-Founder and CEO, VIA, and Dave Waiser, Founder and CEO, Get. Zipcar’s president, Tracey Zhen, is virtually here.

The panel discussion also covered topics such as industry technical challenges, drones, mobility as a service (MaaS), traffic management, cybersecurity solutions, and the future of smart mobility. In the discussion, MOOVIT co-founder and CEO Nir Erez, VIA co-founder and CEO Oren Shoval, Zipcar president Tracey Zahn, Argus Cyber ​​Security CEO Ronen Smoly, and Secretary. Top executives such as Yigal Unna participated. Israel National Cyber ​​Bureau, of Israel.

In her speech to hold the conference, Israeli Minister of Smart Transport and Road Safety Merav Michaeli highlighted Israel’s Smart Mobility Initiative, a national program for smart mobility. She said that the first thing she did as a minister was a plan to move to electric vehicles on the streets of Israel, a joint initiative between the Minister of Energy and the Minister of the Environment to enhance clean transportation.

“We have a clear goal of moving to private and public transportation for electricity with the infrastructure needed to make that happen,” said Mikaeri.

Israeli Minister of Transport and Road Safety Merav Michaeli held the Prime Minister’s Smart Mobility Summit.courtesy

Mikaeri also said the recently passed Israeli new state budget includes the ministry’s goal of developing public, shared and light transportation such as micromobility and “old-fashioned” bicycles and walks. ..

“Yes, walking is a kind of transportation we need to return to,” she said. “We often think of cars and forget about the people who use them. Intelligent Transport Systems remember humans and the societies they must provide. With true Intelligent Transport Systems, Not only can we all get where we want to be smart, but we can get where we need it in our lives and increase our potential. “

Smart Mobility Israel

Israel has at least 500 start-ups and companies in the automotive technology and smart transportation industry, and although it has no substantial foundation for automotive manufacturing, it has emerged as a valued force in the field of smart mobility. Expertise in sensors, algorithms, and everything related to automotive technology. International automotive giants such as General Motors and Ford felt the high quality potential of Israel’s high-tech industry in mobility technology and established many R & D and innovation centers as part of this expertise. ..

Mobileye, a vision sensor technology company based in Jerusalem since its acquisition by Intel for a staggering $ 15 billion in 2017, is one of Israel’s top companies influencing the mobility industry and the world. is. At the summit, Mobileye co-founder and CEO and senior vice president of Intel, Professor Amnon Shashua, launched the event, citing the status of autonomous driving and Mobileye’s plans to move forward in the industry.

“Self-driving will really revolutionize mobility,” said Shashua, who said it would reduce the number of accidents, reduce the cost of mobility (priority to public transport), and reduce the number of vehicles on the road. I did. Boldly declared at the event.

Mobileye Co-Founder and CEO Amnon Shashua will speak at the Prime Minister’s Smart Mobility Summit on November 8, 2021. courtesy.

He explained that today’s driving assistants, such as front-facing cameras, radar, and LiDAR sensors, are ready to intervene just moments before the accident. Shashua believes that more than half of all cars will soon be equipped with these driver assistants. “Today, 50% of all new cars on the road are equipped with these devices. By 2026, they will be 76%.” This includes premium and low-class vehicles in the future. It will be. In these cars, the drive is still in charge, but for a short period of the drive he or she can be released.

Level 4 and 5 cars, which Shashua calls the “Holy Grail” of vehicles, are fully self-driving cars that allow drivers to sit in the back seats of the car and enjoy the ride. Mobileye is developing the entire spectrum because “autonomous driving can be done in one or two ways owned by the company that owns these vehicles, such as consumer AV, robotaxi, taxis, and shuttles. Charge the consumer for the drive.

“Some cities can’t drive self-driving cars because it starts in big cities, gradually increases in the number of self-driving cars, then has no accidents and eventually expands to other cities. Less needed. He can order a drive to where he wants and can intervene in driving if needed.

Mobileye will launch autonomous taxis in Munich and Tel Aviv in 2022. courtesy.

According to Shashua, Robotaxi will be monitored in the form of 11 cameras, providing 90% of autonomous driving.

“We expect more than 100,000 such vehicles in 2022,” Shashua said. In September, Mobileye and Intel are testing Mobileye’s new self-driving robotaxi in Munich at the 2021 IAA Mobility Show with Mobileye Drive, a fully integrated self-driving system, ready for commercial deployment soon. It was revealed that

Mobileye owns the robotaxi fleet used in the service, and Sixt SE, an international car rental and mobility service provider headquartered in Germany, maintains and operates the fleet. Once launched, the vehicle will include the Moovit AV service and the SIXT brand, and riders will be able to access the service via the SIXT app.

Water technology from Ford car air

On the second day of the conference, it was announced that Ford Motor Company had approached Israel’s Watergen to collaborate on Ford’s off-the-grid adventure and motorhome projects. The world’s water generation leader will create Watergen MobileBox, the world’s first in-vehicle water generation system pre-installed on Ford vehicles. This device is the first beverage system that can extract clean water from the surrounding air. He made his world debut with a Ford Ranger pickup at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas.

The Watergen mobile box on Ford RVs. courtesy.

According to the announcement, the collaboration underscores Watergen’s goal of becoming a global automotive supplier.

Watergen Drinking Water Mobility Solutions Overview Startup Exhibition

Representatives from more than 70 startups showcase their company and products at trade shows in the areas of smart transportation, urban mobility, mobility as a service, electrification, cybersecurity, connected cars and drone technology, Israel’s latest solutions And introduced some of the smart development. Mobility.

Innoviz Demonstrates LiDAR at Smart Mobility Summit

Many of the companies that have booths have been publicly traded through IPO or SPAC mergers over the past year, not only in the automotive and mobility sectors, but also among Israeli companies in the general local high-tech industry. It’s a notable trend. The companies on display include Arbe, which supports drivers and self-driving cars with 4D ultra-high resolution imaging radar, the first imaging radar company published by NASDAQ, and Innoviz Technologies, a manufacturer of high-performance solid-state LiDAR sensors and perceptions. included. software. Innoviz was launched in April with a valuation of $ 1.4 billion due to the merger of SPAC.

