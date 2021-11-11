Pixel smartphone was asked to download Android 12 update again





The final version of Android 12 was released in mid-October, with the November security patch acting as the first bug fix. Some Pixel owners today are being asked to reinstall Android 12 OTA with an update that looks like nothing has changed.

Update 4:18 pm PT: Google seems to have pulled out an unintended OTA this afternoon with the following statement:

We apologize for receiving the alert. please do not worry. This issue has been resolved and can be ignored.

In our follow-up, the company said it should have “no impact” on anyone who installed OTA today, and future updates will bring the device back to the correct carrier build.

If you have an older Pixel smartphone 3a-5a, you will receive a standard “system update available” notification. The change log is for the full Android 11-> 12 OTA that the user already received in late October. On the other hand, the update size is very large, over 1.5GB.

There are reports that this update will affect Pixel 3 / a, 4 / a, 5 / a devices around the world, but not all users have seen OTA repeatedly this morning. In addition, Pixel 6 does not seem to be affected. It is unclear whether Android beta program registration (past or present) will affect it.

I’ve seen a 1.69GB update on the Pixel 4a that was previously registered for Android 12 Beta, but I opted out last week to successfully get the November patch. Meanwhile, the Pixel 5, which is still in beta with the November update sideloaded, is unaware of today’s OTA.

Curiously, these devices, which are being asked to update again, have already been applied to the November security patch for Android 12 since the beginning of this month. Early reports indicate that the Mystery OTA is the same version that is already running. (We are currently checking this on our device.)

Update: The unlocked / currently SIMless Pixel 4a on SP1A.211105.002 has been updated to Verizon SP1A.211105.002.A1 build. This is also seen by other users.

For reference, the latest build numbers for November are:

global

Pixel 3a / XL, 4 / XL, 4a: SP1A.211105.002 Pixel 4a 5G, 5, 5a: SP1A.211105.003

Verizon

Pixel 3a / XL, 4 / XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a: SP1A.211105.002.A1

Australia

Pixel 4 / XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5: SP1A.211105.004

Assuming this update is effectively a reinstall, it is unnecessary and wasted if bandwidth is constrained.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/11/10/pixel-android-12-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos