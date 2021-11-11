Founded in Ottawa, Threekit raises C $ 43.6 million to enhance product visualization technology





Threekit, a SaaS startup founded in Ottawa, has raised $ 43.6 million (US $ 35 million) in a Leaders Fund-led all-stock Series B funding round. Strategic investors ServiceNow and Capgemini, as well as existing investors Salesforce and Shasta Ventures, also participated in the financing.

David Stein, co-founder and managing partner of Leaders Fund, a B2B software-focused venture capital firm, has joined the Board of Directors of Threekits as part of an investment round.

The startup also supports entrepreneurs and athletes such as Godard Abel (founder of G2, Steelbrick, Big Machines), Carsten Thoma (founder of Hybris), Ray Grady (former general manager of Salesforce Commerce Cloud), and Steve Youngformer quarterback. Has been done. San Francisco 49ers.

Founded in 2014 by Ottawa-based CTO Ben Houston, Threekit is a provider of product visualization software platforms that automate the creation of 2D, 3D, and AR products.

Threekits technology allows businesses to prototype without having to create physical products. Shoppers can use digital tools to customize products, zoom in, rotate, add parts, and more. Threekit CEO Matt Gorniak said the company generated $ 1 billion in sales to B2C and B2B clients this year.

Threekit also allows brands to create products that can be created as NFTs and sold to people. Brands that work with Threekit can also represent the entire portfolio in a metaverse, enabling customers to digitally engage in their products.

According to the company, the company’s new capital will be used to expand its product platform, e-commerce integration, global sales organization, and partner network. This increase brings the total funding of Threekits to C $ 80.1 million to date.

Threekit relocated its headquarters to Chicago in 2018, but Ottawa still has an innovation center. A company representative said at the time that the move was designed to be close to Ottawa’s visualization technology pool, such as the University of Ottawa and Carleton University.

In November 2019, Threekit raised $ 20 million from a Series A round led by Shasta Ventures, with participation from Salesforce Ventures, Young, and Abel. Abel also invested US $ 10 million in Threekit in January 2019 to serve as chairman of the startup.

