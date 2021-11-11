MITEREngenuity and Semiconductor Alliance Announce National Semiconductor Technology Center’s Vision to Focus on US Innovation for US Growth | Work





MITEREngenuity and its industry working group, The Semiconductor Alliance, have published the American Innovation for American Growth, a white paper outlining a fair and objective call for national action to the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC).

The Semiconductor Alliance, led by MITEREngenuity, is an individual expert from all aspects of the US semiconductor ecosystem, including integrated device manufacturers, fabless chip companies, infrastructure, design and manufacturing tool providers, and industry and academia innovators. Consists of. These stakeholders have worked together to create a vision and path for a more resilient and innovation-focused semiconductor supply chain. This ensures that American innovation truly leads to American growth.

In response to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, which demands the creation of NSTC and government investment in the industry, the paper American Innovation, American Growth: A Vision for the National Semiconductor Technology Center was written by an unprecedented behavior-oriented collection. rice field. A leader from the entire US semiconductor ecosystem.

Dr. Edlyn Levine, Chief Technology Officer of MITEREngenuity, needs to ensure that American innovation leads to American growth. The United States will adopt a bold technology portfolio to drive breakthroughs that are innovative rather than evolutionary, and build capabilities that will allow the inventions here to be produced here rather than abroad. You need to lead the information technology of.

In a meeting with Washington Postlive on the importance of the US semiconductor industry, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo pointed out the urgent need to invest in US innovation. The investment they need to compete.

Allocating funding to the National Semiconductor Technology Center is an important step the government must take to meet this vision of the industry. In this white paper, the Semiconductor Alliance will build an NSTC that ensures that government and industry resources truly enhance efforts to accelerate innovation, talent development and investment in semiconductors and their dependent industries. Here is the guidance.

MITER Engenuity is an objective, independent and neutral non-profit technology foundation for public goods, with a unique readiness to tackle problems that cannot be solved by a single entity. MITER Engenuity builds innovative partnerships based on trust and neutrality, and by launching strategies focused on objective outcomes that stimulate innovation and sustainable growth in the US market, industry and government. In the US soil, we are working together to adjust the interests of the university and grow the semiconductor industry.

Laurie Giandomenico, PhD, Chief Accelerator of MITER and Leader of MITER Engenuity, is calling for national action to address strategic competition between the United States and China. Suitable for industries that have a profound impact on both national security and economic stability. It is not enough to lead the design of new chips. You need to create incentives, stimulate investment, build a workforce, and lead technological advances throughout the value chain.

American Innovation, American Growth, was the first significant collaboration of The Semiconductor Alliance to create resilience in the semiconductor supply chain and bring US innovation in semiconductors to democratic technological progress, employment growth and economic development. It means a nationwide effort to transform into a sustainable flow of. principle.

Learn more about this path to the future of American Innovation, American Growth: A Vision for the National Semiconductor Technology Center.

About MITER Engnuity

MITER Engenuity, a subsidiary of MITER, is the technological foundation of public goods. The MITER mission-led team is dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through public-private partnerships and federal-funded R & D centers, we address national security, stability and well-being challenges across government and in collaboration with industry.

MITER Engenuity brings MITER’s deep technical know-how and systems thinking to the private sector to solve complex issues that cannot be solved by government alone. MITER Engenuity promotes integrated R & D capabilities of the US federal government, academia and private sector, protecting critical infrastructure, creating a resilient semiconductor ecosystem, building genomics centers for public goods, use cases Address domestic and global challenges, such as accelerating innovation. With 5G, we have informed cyber defense by democratizing threats.

Mike Murphy, media @ mitre.org

