Elden Ring Hands-on: It’s an open world, so you can die a lot





The Elden Ring closed network preview journey began in a dark cave. Instead of following the obvious path from the cave in front of me, I turned to what looked like a bottomless cliff on the right to see what I could see. It wasn’t bottomless. Instead, I could see a flickering light, perhaps under a deadly distance. But before my logical brain reminds me, there is fall damage to the Souls game, you know, my curious squirrel brain is on a cliff where I landed intact Promoted me to. I was on the way, giving off a little squeak of surprise and joy. That was my main source of excitement from the Elden Ring after playing for 10 hours. Lands Between is studded with so many corners and crevices begging you to discover that it is possible to have a radically different experience each time you play. I lent a portion of my playtime to a soul-loving partner, but the two playthroughs were so different that it seemed like I was playing two different games.

Elden Ring seems to have decided that FromSoftware has decided to abandon the unique conventions of Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and return to the Dark Souls formula that made the studio famous. The UI is virtually indistinguishable from Dark Souls III. There are quick items in the four quadrants at the bottom left of the screen, the number of runes (Elden Rings level-up currency) at the bottom right, and the health, stamina, and focus (mana) bars at the top left. When you defeat the boss, golden letters will be displayed and the world will be darkened, and you can see that you have defeated the enemy. If you’re familiar with FromSoftware games, Elden Ring looks like the bones of a Dark Souls game in a much cleaner skin suit.

Elden Ring feels warmer than Dark Souls. The color palette is reminiscent of the last sun rays just before the torrential rain. There’s a day-night cycle, but it’s not a sunny game, but bright yellow, shiny gold, and lush green make you feel brighter and more hopeful than the previous From Software title. You play Tarnished, which sounds unpleasant, but you’re pretty confident about the chances of finding the famous Elden Ring debris, rather than feeling corrupt with a foul, as you did with Bloodborne.

Elden Ring adds many quality of life improvements that are not typical of Souls games. A place of grace that heals you also guides you where to go if the open world is overwhelmed. With a vast map system, you can mark and avoid important locations such as merchant locations and roaming bosses. You can find and buy items that can summon spirits to help you defeat your enemies and distract your boss. And when you die, you can choose to revive in the place of the last grace you activated or in the special statue you passed, and you from a difficult retreat through difficult territories. There is a possibility to save. But for all these conveniences, Elden Ring is no easier soul experience. You will get rid of a lot of junk from you. But if you inevitably knock down tar many times, the game doesn’t seem to want to frustrate your experience a bit.

You’re going to get rid of a lot of junk from you

For the Elden Ring adventure, we chose a magic-focused prophet class. In addition to healing spells and weapon spells that grant healing and armor while in range, start with a beast claw spell that takes a long time to finish everything in one shot, not the boss. You die Before it hits. Wearing better armor and using better spells could probably have increased survival, but I love the spell and despite its deadly weaknesses. I decided to make it work. That openness made me crazy about the Elden Ring. It leads you to a beautiful and open world, provides a blank canvas for your class, and says “OK, make it work”. So I devised an elaborate dodging and weaving strategy that would hopefully save my life while ensuring that the spell would return home. I defeated some bosses that way, and those I couldn’t defeat found somewhere else to explore instead.

My favorite place was a dungeon made up of a network of catacombs. It was full of fire traps that killed me unless I was in perfect health, and I stuck on an invisible wall and fell on me and tore me with an immeasurable fast strike A fast little bastard enemy. Do you misjudge the distance to the gout of fire? death. Did the soldier fail to check your corner to break through the compound? death. Still, losing a herd of 1,300 rune dragons and my dog ​​yelling out thinking I was dying, the freedom of exploration Elden Ring settled, not inadvertent punishment. It made me feel dead like a puzzle to do.

At the first place of grace I found after defeating my boss at the end of a bottomless holeless dungeon, I was greeted by a smirking Shithead who told me I should die in the ditch because I don’t have a maiden. After leaving him and his rebuke, I wander The Lands Between, dodge heavily armored mounted dislikes, and runes from small forest creatures and sheep with the wonderful ability to roll and roll Samus morph balls. I sucked it up. I found a second place of grace, and after activating it, a tattooed woman named Melina greeted me and offered an agreement. She promised to be my maiden. I like the upgraded women’s From Software games and gave me a spirit horse torrent to help me navigate the vast Lands Between. After spending time with Trent, I was happy to ride a horse and mow my enemies with Beast Claw, but I was surprised and happy to know that the game could be done for me. I even felt good and correct.

After spending a few hours with Elden Ring, long after the closed network test session is over, can my mind climb the golden tree? I never approached those trees. I survived the fall from the deadly crevice, fought on a ghost horse, and achieved good old revenge, but never approached those trees. They rise above the open and vast landscape, glowing fairly yellow and golden, calling on me to scale many branches like a beacon. This is Elden Ring, a game from FromSoftware. On the surface, the game is fascinating to defeat the battle between the punishing enemy and the boss. But when presented with such a beautiful and melancholic open world and a reliable double-jump spirit horse to navigate it all, all I want to do is climb a tree.

Elden Ring will be available on PlayStation and Xbox on February 25, 2022.

