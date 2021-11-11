This Google employee is dedicated to making a difference





Welcome to the latest version of My Path to Google. Here are some tips on how to access Google, what their role is, and how to prepare for an interview with Google employees, internships, and graduates.

Today’s story is about Lerato Sepopela in the Johannesburg office. Lerato shares a passion for sustainability and beekeeping, as well as a journey from a management consultant to marketing on Google.

What do you do on google?

I’m an Associate Product Marketing Manager (APMM) on the Sub-Saharan Africa Advertising Marketing Team. My work is often achieved through the launch of local tools and events that share insights and hands-on tips with clients to help them achieve their business goals.

The Google APMM program is a unique career path for the Google marketing team. As a cohort-based two-and-a-half-year rotation development program, it offers an active community, leadership roles, job rotation, and helps you find different marketing teams across Google.

I am also an advocate of inclusiveness. Since joining Google, we have helped create comprehensive marketing campaigns, surveys, and business training for the LGBTQ + community in the region.

What was the driving force behind your career?

My family has had a huge impact on my career. My parents, aunts and uncles all achieved success and happiness despite the adversity they faced during the apartheid administration. The values ​​they instilled in me influenced the way I empower myself and others through education. Whether it’s supporting people’s business needs or developing new skills, I’m happy with my career when I find out that I’ve helped improve the lives of others. I feel that.

How would you describe the road to Google?

Prior to Google, he was a marketing consultant for Discovery Health, an insurance company that encourages people to live healthy lives. Towards the end of 2019, we decided to look for new jobs that would give us the opportunity to develop problem-solving skills, develop strategies and collaborate with different people around the world. In early 2020, I started a new job as a management consultant at a local management consulting firm. Just before I moved to this new role, a recruiter contacted me on LinkedIn about the role of an open associate product marketing manager at Google. After a brief phone call with her, I immediately started the application and interview process. All this was done virtually. And I was lucky enough to get that role! I joined Google in April 2020, shortly after the world went into a pandemic. I haven’t seen Google’s office yet, but it was a great experience working with so many talented people.

What surprised you during the interview?

I was amazed at the round of interviews and the amount of communication from recruiters throughout the process. It was encouraging to have someone asking questions and actively keeping me up to date. Everyone was very nice during the interview and they made an effort to make me feel comfortable. It was a truly human experience, and I was able to feel the corporate culture from everyone I met.

What is the most exciting thing about your role?

What I’m most excited about my role is the breadth of work available, great colleagues, and the concrete and positive influence we have in the area. I have contributed to projects like the Economic Recovery Campaign to help small businesses, job seekers, educators and students find and recover their feet during the COVID-19 pandemic. These efforts have shown me that they can give me a sense of purpose and make a difference in my work during difficult times. It was exciting to see how some of the SMEs we worked with not only recovered, but also prospered in very difficult situations. And working with a team dedicated to helping as many people as possible is one of the most proud moments of my career.

And what excites you outside of your role?

My sinful joy is reality TV! I love watching the Real Housewives franchise. I’m also a huge gourmet and love to find new places to try new food and hang out. To maintain my level, I enjoy Pilates, yoga and hiking, but recently discovered the benefits of meditation. I am also an advocate of sustainability and environmental protection. In fact, I started beekeeping to support the declining bee populations around the world.

Any tips for anyone who wants to join Google in Africa?

Be confident in your abilities. There is no doubt about the amazing things you can do and the impact you can have on the entire continent.

