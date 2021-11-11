SeeSo, VisualCamp eye tracking software, has been selected for the CES 2022 Innovation Awards.National business





November 10, 2021

VisualCamp has announced that it has been selected for the CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Software category of SeeSo, a hardware-less eye tracking software development kit (SDK). The announcement was made today at the CES Tech Show in New York, prior to the digital CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5-8. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high of over 1800 submissions.

VisualCamp was named to the CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Software category of SeeSo, a hardware-less eye tracking software development kit (SDK). SeeSo is an AI-based eye tracking solution that provides in-depth insights into how users interact with apps and websites. SeeSo allows users to scroll, click, and control their mobile devices and computers with just their eyes, leveraging the front camera of their device. At the same time, businesses collect useful gaze data, such as where the user’s attention is and overall activity. (Graphics: Business Wire)

Sponsored by the Consumer Electronics Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual contest honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. The person with the highest rating wins the Best of Innovation Award. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and others, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design.

VisualCamps SeeSo (www.seeso.io) is an AI-based eye tracking solution that provides in-depth insights into how users interact with apps and websites. SeeSo leverages the front camera of user devices to allow users to scroll, click, and control their mobile devices and computers with just their own eyes, providing new opportunities for the education, streaming platform, and healthcare industries. To do. At the same time, businesses collect useful gaze data, such as where the user’s attention is and overall activity.

SeeSo’s innovative aspects can also be seen in its business model. SeeSo recently changed its licensing policy to provide free licenses to developers and non-profit project operators. Today, developers and researchers developing platforms such as iOS, Android, Unity, JavaScript, and Windows have the opportunity to develop their own line-of-sight tracking services anywhere in the world.

Visual Camp CEO Yunchan Suk (Charles) is very pleased to be recognized and recognized worldwide not only in Korea but also at CES, to win the GLOMO Award at MWC Barcelona and to present at TechCrunch Disrupt. We are taking advantage of this momentum to develop the next level of platform to use eye-gaze data to help more companies around the world.

Winners of the CES 2022 Innovation Awards, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. Details will be released in January. Many winners will showcase their winning products at the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022.

