How to enable key moment snippets in Google search





Learn how to enable snippets for important moments in Google Search. This allows searchers to jump to specific parts of the video they are interested in.

Google’s latest installment of the Lightning Talk series on YouTube details the theme of enabling important moments.

Analyze different ways to enable this video content search feature by manually identifying important clips or letting Google automatically detect important moments.

First, let’s see what the important moments are and then see how to enable them.

What are the important moments in the video?

An important moment is how users can jump directly to points in the video that are most relevant to their query.

Google search may show important moments next to the video results, as you can see in the featured images in this article.

At each important moment in the video, you’ll see something like this:

A time stamp that shows where the moment begins. A label that describes what happens at that moment. A thumbnail of the moment in the video.

Clicking on an important moment to go to the video page will start playing that video from the specific moment you select.

This feature appears in both mobile and desktop search results.

However, important moments are only shown for results where the video is the main content of the page.

It does not appear on pages that mix video with other content, such as news articles and e-commerce product pages.

How to enable important moments

With the right settings, Google can automatically identify and display important moments in your video. Alternatively, you can label it manually.

There are two ways to enable important moments.

SeekToAction Markup: Allows Google to automatically identify important moments in your video. Clip markup: Allows you to manually identify important moments in your video.

Keep in mind that Google prioritizes important moments that are manually identified.

If you don’t need any important moments, you can opt out using the nosnippet tag.

Let Google automatically identify important moments

You can set automatic key moments by making sure Google has access to your video content files and adding the Schema.org markup to your page.

To analyze the video, Google needs to be able to retrieve the content file.

Use the contenturl property in the VideoObjectSchema.org markup to identify the URL of the video file.

Make sure Googlebot can access your files and that they are in a supported format.

Screenshot of YouTube.com/GoogleSearchCentral, November 2021

To support important moments, the URL of the video page must support a parameter that starts playing from a certain number of seconds in the video.

The next step is to add the SeekToAction markup, but keep in mind that if Google can’t fetch the file first, the markup won’t work.

When you add the SeekToAction markup, Google will tell you where to insert the seconds in the URL.

Screenshot of YouTube.com/GoogleSearchCentral, November 2021

For more information on SeekToAction markup, see:

This markup is only required for domain-hosted videos. Not required for videos hosted on third party sites such as YouTube.

When this markup is set, Google will use different signals to look for important moments in your video, such as:

Speech recognition: Google analyzes the words spoken in the video to infer important topics being discussed. Optical Character Recognition: Google looks for the text displayed in the video that may indicate an important section of the video. Visual Signals: In limited cases, Google also uses visual signals to understand what’s happening in your video.

Manually identify important moments

For videos hosted in your own domain, you can use clip markup to manually define important moments.

Screenshot of YouTube.com/GoogleSearchCentral, November 2021

Within the VideoObject Schema.org markup, you can use the hasPart property to specify each moment as a clip.

Give each clip a name, label what is happening at that point, and include the clip’s start and end times.

As with the SeekToAction markup, the URL of the page must support a parameter that starts playing the video from a specific timestamp in the video.

For more information on how to enable important moments, see the full Google video below.

Featured image: A screenshot of YouTube.com/GoogleSearchCentral in November 2021.

