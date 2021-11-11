Accenture is working on smart city technology development at its Singapore hub





Accenture, a global consulting firm, aims to bring together local organizations across the industry to develop smart urban solutions that address economic and environmental challenges at the new Singapore Innovation Hub Future of Cities.

The Singapore Innovation Hub was launched on November 10 by Senior Minister of Information and Communications and Ministry of Health of Singapore, Janil Putuchary.

Accenture argues that the Singapore Innovation Hub builds on its existing footprint in the local market and reflects the company’s continued investment in Singapore and its territories.

Overall, hubs are existing, including Accenture Innovation Hubs around the world and Singapore’s AI Innovation Studio, which is already functioning as the center of artificial intelligence (AI) thought leadership and innovation, leveraging the broad ecosystem of partners. Strengthen your assets. ..

The new facility is expected to provide access to Accenture’s deep industry knowledge, technical capabilities, and business insights as clients explore and rethink future cities from the perspective of multiple stakeholders. increase.

In the early stages of operation, the Singapore Innovation Hub will focus on pillars such as adaptive urban planning, mobility, safety and security, and sustainability.

Ng Wee Wei, Country Managing Director of Accenture in Singapore, said it has prompted countries to take transformative action to create more sustainable and resilient cities.

At the same time, the crossroads of digitalization and energy transformation offer the opportunity for cities to rethink how they deliver services, paving the way for innovative innovations that will revolutionize citizen involvement, “she adds. I did.

With the support of ecosystem partners, Accenture’s clients will use the new hub to address relevant technologies through immersive demonstrations designed to help address urban challenges that impede the progress of sustainable smart cities. You can experience the solution first hand.

One of the potential use cases reported by Accenture is the use of digital twins and artificial intelligence (AI) models for city planners to assess the effectiveness of standard building design and evacuation operating procedures. It was to simulate different environments and scenarios for optimization. An incident will occur.

According to Accenture’s Southeast Asian market unit leader, Divyesh Vithlani, the hub is designed to meet growing demand in the local market.

From conversations with clients, according to Vislani, it is clear that there is a new era of compressed transformation and accelerated convergence of the industry, with a focus on environmental, social and governance standards.

Innovation is at the core, from the acquisition in Malaysia to extend interactive and AI capabilities, to the Indonesian Cloud Innovation Center, Thailand’s Advanced Technology Center, and now Singapore’s Innovation Hub and AI Innovation Studio. increase. He added that he will lead business models and applied innovations to solve the client’s biggest challenges.

The launch of the new hub took place after Accenture opened a new cloud innovation center in Indonesia in August, striving to outpace the expected growth rate of the Southeast Asian cloud market.

At launch, the company emphasizes the company’s goal of promoting the growth and digital transformation of the fast-growing start-up ecosystem, enterprises and government agencies with the new Accenture Innovation Center for Cloud Indonesia (AICCI). He said he would work on it.

In September, Accenture worked to strengthen its AI and data conversion capabilities in Southeast Asia with the acquisition of Malaysian data management and analytics company BIIT Consulting.

Founded in 2013 by former Accenture employees Veleswaran Nallaiah and Samuel Lee, BIIT Consulting provides services that help organizations across the region manage, analyze and extract insights from their data.

Based in Kuala Lumpur, the company claims to have a proven track record of serving clients in a variety of sectors, including financial services, retail, telecommunications and manufacturing.

As part of the deal, a BIIT consulting team of approximately 55 professionals has joined the Accenture Malaysia Applied Intelligence team. This is a move to strengthen the capacity of global companies to add value to their clients in the areas of data management, analytics and AI.

