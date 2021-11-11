The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom blocks 3 billion data privacy claims against Google





Wednesday, November 10, 2021 6:32 pm

The British Supreme Court has dismissed 3 billion proceedings that would have seen 4.4 million British people compensating for data breaches by technology giant Google.

Which is the former-led action? Richard Lloyd, a director backed by campaign group Google You OweUs, told Google after illegally misusing data from millions of iPhone users through confidential tracking and matching of information about Internet use in the iPhone Safari browser. I fought to take typical actions.

Lloyd sought 750 damages from each member of the representative class under the Data Protection Act of 1998, based on Google’s pursuit causing them financial and mental distress.

Someone blame

In a speech at the Supreme Court today, Sir Legat said: “I reject these arguments and conclude that the claim is unsuccessful.”

Legat dismissed the proceedings because Lloyd did not provide evidence of the impact of the data privacy breach on individual plaintiffs.

“Therefore, attempts to regain compensation without proving the facts specific to individual iPhone users, especially without claiming or proving that Google’s misconduct caused financial damage or mental distress to such individuals. It’s unsustainable, “he added.

Google says

A Google spokesperson responded to the ruling by saying, “This claim is related to what happened 10 years ago and was what we were dealing with at the time.

“People want to know that they are safe and secure online, so for years we have focused on building products and infrastructure that respect and protect people’s privacy.” A spokeswoman added.

Which one?Respond

Who are the members of the legal team that defend consumer rights? The ruling was called very frustrating.

The ruling sheds light on why the current system isn’t working for consumers and the government needs to intervene, said legal expert Lisa Webb. Only when the big tech companies feel the economic impact will they see real change.

The proceedings have gone through a series of appeals in British courts before reaching the Supreme Court. The High Court initially ruled in October 2018 that Lloyd could not respond to Google’s allegations outside the jurisdiction of England and Wales, but that decision was overturned by the Court of Appeals in October 2019.

For Europe

Hours after the Supreme Court ruled, Google was fined $ 2 billion by the European Competition Commission as part of an antitrust proceeding.

A European general court has fined the world’s most popular Internet search engine for using its own price-comparing shopping service to gain an unfair advantage over its small rivals.

A Google spokesperson commented on the ruling, which is related to a very specific set of facts and will be scrutinized, but changed in 2017 to comply with the European Commission’s decision. Added.

Big tech regulation

Both verdicts are groundbreaking decisions in the ongoing battle in Europe to regulate Big Tech. The UK decision can prevent a flood of claims filed against tech companies in the form of large-scale opt-out proceedings.

Meanwhile, the EU ruling could step up the Competition Commission’s antitrust campaign against other US tech companies.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, traded at a low of $ 2,925.35, with the price of Class A shares dropping 1.26 percent yesterday.

