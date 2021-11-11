PORTL Wins Triple CES 2022 Innovation Award





New York, NY, November 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-PORTL Inc. was selected today for the CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in three categories at the Consumer Technology Associations event in New York. The startup has recognized innovation in video displays in both the human-sized PORTL Epic, which is used worldwide, and the desktop-sized PORTL Mini, which will be available in early 2022. Innovation in the streaming category. The announcement preceded CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, digitally held January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

PORTL was designed to connect people in all kinds of departments for meaningful interaction and turn the display of all images and content into a compelling experience, said David Nussbaum, founder and CEO of PORTL Inc. increase. Our innovation is an incredible test of what we have worked hard to bring to the world.

Owned and produced by the Consumer Electronics Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual contest honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. The person with the highest rating wins the Best of Innovation Award. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and others, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and function, aesthetics and design.

PORTL was founded in Los Angeles in 2018 by inventor and CEO David Nussbaum and top technology investor Tim Draper (Tesla, SpaceX, Skype). Currently co-founder / COO. PORTL Epic is a horoportation device for business communication, retail, museums, marketing, entertainment, education, etc. that can hold meaningful interactive meetings to people from anywhere in the world, including streaming and NFTs. Shows all types of content. The Mini is offered at a home price and streams the original licensed content in addition to communication capabilities.

In the last 6 months alone, PORTL has partnered with IWC, DHL, AT & T, T-Mobile, HBO, Chase Bank, Orange telecom, Christies, amfAR, Netflix, Mercedes Benz Stadium and more. Epic is also used by CEOs and star beams thousands of miles away, including Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, hip-hop Migos, and F1 Lewis Hamilton. At the University of Central Florida, PORTL is already being used to beam doctors and patients to meet with health college students.

Winners of the CES 2022 Innovation Awards, including product descriptions and photos, are at CES.tech/innovation. Details will be released in January. Many winners will showcase their winning products at the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES2022 is the global arena for innovation, bringing the technology industry directly and digitally to audiences around the world, leading brands and start-ups, and the world’s most influential leaders. And provide access to industry advocates. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registrations.

About PORTL Inc .:

PORTL Inc. is a manufacturer of hologram devices, software and cloud services that support holography. Founded in 2018 by inventor and CEO David Nussbaum, the award-winning product is now in use around the world, bringing executives, technical and scientific experts, sports and music celebrities to the event, NFTs and Other objects have been exhibited and have become important. A new tool for the luxury brand and hospitality industry. PORTL is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with satellite showrooms and distributor showrooms in New York, Las Vegas, and Dubai. PORTL aims to connect people across all kinds of disparities. For more information, please visit PORTLhologram.com.

PORTL CEO David Nussbaum and Mini and Epic The PORTL Epic

