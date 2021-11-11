Use Instagram’s test Take a Break feature to keep scrolling unobstructed





The ability to take a break appears in the timeline and asks if you want to opt in.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Instagram will begin testing a new feature called Take a Break this week, CEO Adam Mosseri said Wednesday. Opt-in settings encourage people to take a break from meta-owned photo-sharing apps.

Scrolling, a new feature allows you to be notified to take a break after a specific time interval (10, 20, or 30 minutes). The notifications that appear show you several ways to relax. Take a deep breath, write down your thoughts, listen to your favorite songs, process something on your to-do list, and more.

If you’re in the testing phase, expect new features to appear in the next few days. Otherwise, Take a Break is expected to be more widely available in December, Moseri said.

Test takes a break

This week we started testing a new feature called Take a Break. This opt-in control allows you to receive break reminders within the app after a selected time period.

I’m excited to delve into the results and hopefully start this in December. pic.twitter.com/WdSTjL6ZdH

Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) November 10, 2021

This new feature is triggered by Facebook’s latest controversy, now Meta. Earlier this year, former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen leaked thousands of documents from social media giants, interviewed before Congress, and reported on Instagram’s harmful effects on young people, especially teens. ..

In September, we also suspended Instagram Kids, a dedicated service that the company is building for children, to spend time developing parental oversight tools.

