Arbe Selected for CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree





Tel Aviv, Israel, November 10, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) (“Arbe”), the world leader in next-generation perceptual imaging radar solutions, today announced that CES 2022 Innovation is Phoenix Perception. Honor the radar. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high of over 1800 submissions. The announcement preceded CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, digitally held January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Arbe’s award-winning Perception Radar will be on display at CES booth 4061.

The CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual contest honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and others, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and function, aesthetics and design.

Arbe’s Perception Imaging Radar revolutionizes the sensing of self-driving cars and provides unmatched safety to the market. Its ultra-high resolution transforms radar as a sensor, supports advanced perceptual capabilities at mass market prices, and delivers best performance in all environments, weather and lighting conditions. It is the first radar to detect stationary objects, which are notorious obstacles to automotive radar, meet NHTSA and NCAP requirements, and resolve the factors behind ADAS-related accidents. Phoenix uses advanced driver assistance systems and object tracking in all corner cases to fill sensor gaps for truly safe driver assistance systems and fully autonomous driving.

Kobi Marenko, CEO of Arbe, said: “Our Perceptual Radar is the first radar to enable advanced perception that provides real-time, robust images of the driving environment and acts as the perfect sensor to complement the camera. We are on the market. We look forward to providing perception and continuing to push the boundaries. Radar capabilities that enable the highest levels of safety. “

Winners of the CES 2022 Innovation Awards, including product descriptions and photos, are at CES.tech/innovation.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in next-generation 4D imaging radar chipset solutions, is at the forefront of the radar revolution, paving the way for fully autonomous driving while delivering truly safe driving assistance systems. I am. Arbe’s imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is an essential sensor for L2 + and above autonomy. The company empowers automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, unmanned ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide range of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing awareness. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market, with an estimated total addressable market of $ 11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel and has offices in the United States.

Precautions regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. “Estimate”, “Intention”, “Plan”, “Forecast”, “Project”, “Potential”, “Should”, “Strategy”, “Future”, “Will”, “Project”, “Potential” Expressions such as formulas give a description of the future outlook. Forward-looking statements are forecasts, forecasts, and other statements about future events based on current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties as a result. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Risk Factors and Uncertainties Described in “Risk Factors”, “Financial Status and Performance Analysis and Analysis by Management”, “Forecast Notes”, and Albe’s Prospectus Dated November 2 The additional risks listed in should be carefully considered. , Other documents submitted by Arbe to the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2021, and other documents submitted by Arbe to the SEC. Therefore, please be careful not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were created, and Arbe will use the future to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were created, unless required by law or applicable regulation. We are not obligated to update any statement regarding our outlook.

View original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arbe-named-as-ces-2022-innovation-awards-honoree-301421137.html

