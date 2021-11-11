Elon Musk sells 1 million Tesla shares to cover $ 1 billion in taxes





The options he exercised were about 9% of the options he needed to exercise by August 2022. Otherwise, the option to purchase them will expire. However, exercising these shares will create a $ 1 billion federal tax bill under a maximum federal income tax rate of 37%, with an additional 3.8% net investment tax.

He will also face an unknown amount of state income tax in California, even though he has moved to Texas, where there is no state income tax. The highest income tax rate in California is 13.3%.

Musk conducted a well-known Twitter poll over the weekend and asked fans if they should start selling shares, but the real motivation for selling shares was “only satisfaction.” [Musk’s] Withholding obligations related to the exercise of stock options. ” Shares may have fallen as Musk sold nearly one million shares on Monday.

However, Wednesday night’s filing suggests that Musk does not intend to sell all 22.9 million shares it will acquire when exercising its options between this week and August next year.

He seems to be planning to sell only the minimum shares needed to pay taxes when exercising the option block. His stake in Tesla has increased by 1.2 million. This is the difference between the number of shares he acquired and the number of shares he sold. Tesla (TSLA) shares rose 2.7% in after-hours trading after filing.

He already fully owned 170.5 million shares prior to the deal and is worth $ 182 billion based on Wednesday’s closing price. And even after exercising the option this week, he is already eligible for an unexercised option to buy an additional 71.4 million shares, including the remaining 20.7 million shares scheduled to expire in August 2022.

He only pays $ 6.24 per share under the terms of the 2012 option, and only $ 6.24 per share, which is the adjusted cost of the stock split of Tesla at the time, so $ 2.5 billion. Made a profit. .. And the shares he acquired were worth $ 1,180, based on the average selling price of the shares he sold.

But the $ 2.5 billion profit is only a small part of his net worth. Bloomberg’s net worth is about $ 300 billion, making him the wealthiest person on the planet.

A $ 2.5 billion profit to someone worth $ 300 billion is equivalent to a typical US household earning just over $ 1,000 from the sale of shares it already owns. The latest Federal Reserve estimate states that the median household net worth in the United States is $ 121,700.

Most of Mask’s net worth is an option to buy his Tesla shares and additional shares. Tesla (TSLA) became the sixth company worth $ 1 trillion two weeks ago. But he is also a major shareholder of private SpaceX.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/10/investing/elon-musk-tesla-stock-sale-taxes/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos