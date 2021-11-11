Remove Google Chrome Trends Beyond Motion Sensor Fear





In early November 2021, readers inquired about rumors suggesting to remove Google Chrome from Android smartphones due to security issues, privacy concerns, and accelerometer data related to the device’s motion sensor.

However, you can’t remove the Chrome app unless your Android smartphone is rooted by an advanced user. It can only be disabled.

Delete Google Chrome has been trending in the past due to other issues, but in this particular case we tracked rumors from The Sun until the November 6th story. This led us to another article of the same day from Forbes. The Forbes story advised readers under the heading “Why you need to remove Google Chrome on your phone”.

In the article, Forbes contributor Zak Doffman links to a tweet from a researcher named Tommy Mysk on October 29th. So basically, the reader’s email asking if you want to remove Google Chrome led to The Sun’s article, Forbes’ article, and finally the tweet that was the origin of the claim.

In a video posted with the tweet, Mysk showed how to disable and block access to a website to the motion sensor on an Android phone.

#Android users, Chrome shares motion sensors with all websites it visits by default. This video shows how to disable the motion sensor. Do it now. For more information on this, please visit https: //t.co/zMbPpuX3VH #Cyber ​​Security # Privacypic.twitter.com / riWNQUfxKB.

Mysk (@mysk_co) October 29, 2021

According to a researcher’s Twitter thread linked by Fast Company, smartphone motion sensors can be used in apps and websites to collect information about emotional status, heart rate, sleep habits, and more.

Such a toggle setting doesn’t seem to exist in Google Chrome on Apple iPhone devices. However, Mysk has previously published an article about motion sensor concerns about iOS and Apple’s mobile operating systems.

Mysk also noted that on iPhone devices, web browsers do not allow the use of motion sensors without specific permission. This will be asked at the prompt.

On iOS, the browser cannot access the motion sensor without permission. When the website tries to read the motion sensor, I get the following alert: pic.twitter.com/1xweWO751V

Mysk (@mysk_co) November 7, 2021

A Twitter user replied to Mysk claiming that the problem was being blown out disproportionately.

You make this very ominous, but in reality this sensor is available, so by making accelerometers available, funky new effects such as augmented reality and 3D photography You can enjoy. What is sharing a privacy issue where the phone has just spun?

Wayne Munn (@ a4refillpad) November 7, 2021

Mysk responded with more data:

You need to read the blog to find out what you can guess just by spinning or shaking the phone. The study also reveals how websites process accelerometer data: https: //t.co/DdsIeaMrYN

Mysk (@mysk_co) November 7, 2021

In the tweet, Mysk links to a 2018 article on Wired.com, explaining the potentially dangerous nature of the entire problem.

Unauthorized access to motion, orientation, proximity, or light sensor data probably does not endanger the user’s identity or device. Web pages can also access the sensor as long as the user is actively browsing the page rather than in the background.

However, researchers use ambient light data to infer user browsing, motion sensor data as a kind of keylogger to infer PIN numbers, etc. on malicious websites. He points out that it can encourage different types of attacks.

Other users also chimed, saying it didn’t seem to be a serious issue, but other users thanked Mysk for the information.

We contacted Google about motion sensor concerns and Google Chrome message removal. In response, they shared a link to data on API permission changes in 2019. This allowed users to disable and block the use of motion sensors by websites. They also sent this statement about the change:

Chrome intentionally limits the resolution of the motion sensor, and starting in 2019, there are controls that allow users to completely block access to the device’s motion sensor from their website.

We take user security and privacy seriously and are constantly working on new ways to improve Chrome’s security and privacy.

Readers with Android smartphones are free to disable or block the motion sensor in the browser app using the steps shown in the video for this tweet.

At this point, it seems that users don’t need to disable or permanently remove Google Chrome from their smartphones. Also, if you continue to enable the motion sensor in your app, there is no imminent danger. However, we are seeking detailed guidance from experts in this area and will update this story with answers.

The allegations are still under investigation and have been rated as Research In Progress.

source:

Broida, Rick. An easy way to root your Android device. CNET, https: //www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/how-to-easily-root-an-android-device/.

Doffman, Zack. Why you need to remove Google Chrome on your phone. Forbes, https: //www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2021/11/06/stop-using-google-chrome-on-android-samsung-apple-iphone-and-windows-10-devices/.

The iPhone app can tell you a lot about you through the accelerometer Mysk. Mysk, https: //www.mysk.blog/2021/10/24/accelerometer-ios/.

Newman, Lily Hey. Mobile websites can use mobile phone sensors without asking questions. Wired. www.wired.com, https: //www.wired.com/story/mobile-websites-can-tap-into-your-phones-sensors-without-asking/.

Sullivan, Mark. Are you considering removing Chrome from your mobile phone? Try this tweak instead. Fast Company, November 8, 2021, https: //www.fastcompany.com/90694632/delete-chrome-android-alternative-tweak.

Urgent warning to change Google Chrome from your phone now. Sunday, USA, November 6, 2021, https: //www.the-sun.com/tech/4014419/google-chrome-delete-browser-now-heres-why-Android /.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/delete-google-chrome-trends/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos