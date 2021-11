NODAR has been selected for the CES 2022 Innovation Awards.news

Somerville, Massachusetts, November 10, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb /-NODAR, a leading provider of multi-camera 3D vision technology, is today honored with NODAR’s Hammerhead Camera-based 3D CES 2022 Innovation Awards. Announced. Vision technology. NODAR was selected as a winner in the Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation category.

This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high of over 1800 submissions. The announcement preceded CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, digitally held January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Owned and produced by the Consumer Electronics Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards Program is an annual contest honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories.

NODAR’s Hammerhead camera-based 3D vision platform is a key component in the development of ADAS and self-driving cars, bringing safety, advanced performance and cost effectiveness to the automotive market. Hammerhead, NODAR’s 3D vision software, offers reliable, ultra-precision, real-time 3D sensing over long distances (up to 1000 meters) and superior quality over LiDAR at the price of camera technology. increase. Between 2025 and 2030, the projected 250 million vehicles will provide the high level of safety needed to understand the environment and allow autonomous systems to control more driving functions. In addition, it requires L2 or higher autonomy.

“We are delighted to be selected by the Consumer Electronics Association for this prestigious award,” said Leaf Jiang, Chief Executive Officer of NODAR. “This award further demonstrates the need for NODAR’s 3D vision platform to achieve mass production of L3 and L4 unsupervised self-driving cars.”

About NODAR

NODAR is a leading provider of camera-based 3D vision software technology and a key component in the development of ADAS and self-driving cars that bring safety, advanced performance and cost effectiveness to the automotive market. NODAR’s 3D vision platform provides reliable, ultra-accurate, real-time 3D sensing over long distances (up to 1000 meters) and LiDAR quality at the price of camera technology. NODAR uniquely provides long-range, high-density, high-frame rate 3D data that can detect small objects of 10 cm over a range of 150 m. Its high performance makes it an ideal solution for forward collision warning, route planning, automatic emergency braking, congestion assistance, VRU detection and parking valet parking. Founded in 2018, NODAR is backed by Rhapsody Venture Partners, Plug and Play Tech Center and Cherrystone Angel Group. For more information, please visit http://www.nodarsensor.com.

