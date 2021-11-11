New MITER BlueTech Lab Accelerates Maritime Technology Development





The University of Rhode Island joined MITER today with the announcement of the new MITER BlueTech Lab, a national resource for driving undersea testing, innovation and collaboration. URI also participates in the Northeast BlueTech Science and Engineering Acceleration (BlueSEA) Coalition as a founding member, along with MITER, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, MassChallenge, and the US Naval Undersea Ward Station in Newport.

MITER BlueTech Lab is a state-of-the-art all-weather maritime testing facility, a national resource for driving seafloor testing, innovation, and collaboration. At today’s groundbreaking ceremony, founding members of the Northeast BlueSEA Coalition announced their commitment to drive maritime innovation and work together to conduct research at the new MITER BlueTech Lab.

The Northeast BlueSEA Alliance, consisting of leading academic, government, and non-profit maritime technology organizations, accelerates solutions to complex maritime challenges by combining complementary skills, assets, resources, equipment, and infrastructure. Cooperate to do.

“Marine technology is deeply rooted in many of the key challenges facing our country and the world, including climate, national security and clean energy,” said MITRE Labs Vice President of Engineering and Prototyping. Douglas Robins says. “MITRE BlueTechLab will help accelerate and provide the foundation for underwater research and innovation to make a positive impact and make New England a global link for maritime research.”

As the only founding academic partner of the coalition, URI President Mark B. Parrange said:

“This partnership provides a great opportunity to develop joint and multi-party efforts in influential regions to accelerate maritime innovation and enhance US security and competitiveness,” said President Parlange. I did. “This collaboration is in line with the university’s broad ambitions to drive innovation and research in the blue economy and coordinate to complement strategic investment. Make New England a leading region of marine science and technology. We are cooperating for. “

URI faculty and staff work together in areas where partners have strengths and collaboration creates greater opportunities to accelerate advances in maritime technology. Areas of interest include renewable energy and climate science, manned and unmanned undersea technologies, protection and resilience of critical country infrastructure and supply chains, and countries and their assets from attacks in the physical and digital realms. Protecting is included.

Coalition helps bridge regional functional, facility, and equipment gaps between partners, offering new capabilities or investing in complementary assets that add the required capacity. This latest investment by MITER complements URI, WHOI, and NUWC’s current and planned facilities, ensuring that Southern New England remains Silicon Valley in the world of undersea technology.

The lab’s test tank, which holds approximately 575,000 gallons of water, will be one of the longest and largest freshwater tanks available in the region. It supports research, testing, and rapid prototyping in acoustic sensing, acoustic communications, unmanned underwater drones, maritime autonomy, and climate science research and development. The lab will be open to government agencies, research institutes, start-ups, and commercial companies and will be operational in late 2022.

In addition, through this new partnership, MITER will extend the NERVE network to connect physical laboratories at various locations in the BlueSEA Coalition, providing unique organizational capabilities and infrastructure for real-time testing and collaboration between organizations. ..This creates an unparalleled collection of connected research capabilities with a focus on maritime technology.

“The BlueTech Lab’s maritime testing facility is once again leading MITER’s progress in undersea science and testing,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren (MA). “Together, this lab with our leading research institutes promotes an ecosystem of collaborations that will help us confront the climate crisis we are facing.”

“Tomorrow’s challenges require the cooperation of government, academia, industry and the non-profit sector. BlueTech Labs is working hard to create the infrastructure needed to meet these challenges. I’m very excited, “said Seth Moulton (MA-06). “MITER’s efforts in research and development of next-generation technologies are extremely important for the ongoing fight against climate change, and at the same time, they will help strengthen national security. This is very important for our future 2 We look forward to working closely with the MITER team to address some of the most difficult issues facing our country and achieve significant advances in maritime technology. “

“By developing one of the largest freshwater tanks in the region, MITER is making a significant investment in the blue economy and working on climate change in the process,” said Jake Ochincross, MA-04. Says. “Blue Tech Lab is another reason New England is leading the way in innovation and discovery.”

“WHOI is a world leader in marine science, engineering and marine operations, and this collaboration is an important step in accelerating the discovery and innovation of the ocean,” said Peter Deme, President and Director of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Nocal says. “We are excited to be part of the resources of this new country as we gain a better understanding of its importance to the ocean and the planet.”

Dr. Jason Gomez, Chief Technology Officer of Newport’s NUWC Division, said: “The northeast has always been a leader in undersea technology development, with increasing reliance and opportunities in the undersea territory, so governments, academia and industry can grow the blue economy and provide advanced services to the fleet. You need to combine the complementary features of. The features they need. “

“Mass Challenge is pleased to be one of the founding members of the Northeast BlueSEA Coalition,” said Hope Hopkins, Managing Director of Mass Challenge’s Early Stage New England Program. And access to facilities like the new MITER BlueTech Lab, which began construction today, is essential to the efforts of Bluetech entrepreneurs to prototype, pilot and validate technology. The opportunities we have unleashed today are with New England. It will have a long-term impact on the future of maritime innovation around the world. “

