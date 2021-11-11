Google fails to overturn EU 2.42B shopping antitrust decision – TechCrunch





The challenge to Google’s Shopping Comparison Service (Google Shopping) against the 2017 EU Antitrust Accreditation was largely dismissed by the European Union Court of Justice.

This was an important victory for the Commission’s antitrust division, and in recent years has resulted in a series of enforcements against Big Tech, including multiple decisions against Google. But this summer it lost a major lawsuit against Apple’s refund tax.

Today, the EU Court of First Instance upheld a fine of 2.42 billion imposed on Google and its parent company Alphabet more than four years ago for the abuse of competition related to Google Shopping, a product comparison search service. ..

It’s unclear whether Google will seek further appeal against Google Shopping. A spokeswoman declined to comment when asked.

In 2017, the Commission discovered that Google exploited its search advantage by giving its eponymous shopping comparison service a prominent position, while at the same time demoting its rivals in organic search results.

Google and its parent company Alphabet challenged the decision, but the general court dismissed most of their allegations. Sanctions were anti-competitive, and Google agreed that it favored its own comparative shopping service over competing services rather than providing better results.

In a press release on the ruling, the court also called for another problematic tactic. “Google then enabled a competing comparative shopping service to improve the quality of the results displayed by displaying it in a box in return for payment. The court said that the service changed its business model and Google’s He states that he is no longer a direct competitor and relies on comparative shopping services to become customers instead. “

In additional findings, the court agreed that Google’s competitors would be adversely affected by anti-competitive behavior. The competition for comparative shopping services also rejected Google’s claim that it was still fierce due to the presence of merchant platforms in its market, and agreed with the Commission’s assessment that these platforms are not in the same market. ..

In one of Google’s bright spots, the court found that the commission did not prove that the actions of the tech giant had a (potential) anti-competitive effect on the general search service market. .. Therefore, it invalidated the discovery of infringement only for that market.

But, again, it endorsed the Commission’s analysis of the market for specialized search services for comparative shopping (and Google’s anti-competitive activities within it).

The court also dismissed Google’s allegation that the act was objectively justified because it “improved the quality of search services.”

And it dismissed another Google claim of technical constraints that prevented it from providing equal treatment.

“Google hasn’t demonstrated an efficiency gain associated with that practice that would counteract the negative impact on competition,” he added to the press release.

In supporting the level of monetary penalty imposed by the Commission, the court stated that the portion of the decision it invalidated did not affect the amount of the fine (“The Commission in the market”. To determine the base amount of the fine because we did not consider the value of sales “); also emphasized what is called the” particularly serious nature of the infringement “. It also takes into account that the act was intentional rather than negligent.

The commission said the ruling “delivers a clear message that Google’s conduct is illegal and provides the market with the necessary legal clarity.”

“Comparative shopping provides consumers with important services in an era when e-commerce is becoming more and more important to retailers and consumers. Today, digital services are ubiquitous in our society. So consumers should be able to rely on digital services to make informed and equitable choices, “the Commission said in a statement.

He added that he would continue to use “all the tools at his disposal to address the role of large digital platforms that rely on end-user access and digital service access, respectively, for businesses and users,” he added. He pointed out a proposed regulation, which is currently being discussed by the European Parliament and the Board of Directors, with the aim of ensuring “fairness and competitiveness.”

In response to the ruling of its own statement, a Google spokesperson sought to downplay its importance, writing:

Shopping ads have always helped people find the products they are looking for quickly and easily, helping merchants reach potential customers. This decision is related to a very specific set of facts and will be considered in detail, but changed in 2017 to comply with the Commission’s decision. Our approach has been successful for over three years, generating billions of clicks on over 700 comparative shopping services.

However, Yelp, Google’s rival in local search space, said it has established a framework for “quick assessment of the illegality of this type of activity in other areas” and will take action on the commission. I asked. Google in local search.

In a statement, Senior Vice President of Public Policy Luther Rowe said, “Yelp exploits its advantage in general search to eliminate competitors in vertical search services without justifying efficiency. We welcome today’s decision by the European Court of First Instance, where Google was found guilty of doing so. ” “While this decision focuses on comparative shopping, we have established a framework for quickly assessing the illegality of this type of activity in other industries, local search. The local search market is still leaning. No, European consumers are doing local search on Google, billions of times a week.

“Rather than accepting Pyrrhic victory, the European Commission should now take this favorable precedent, sue Google for parallel abuse in the local search market, and allow services like Yelp to compete for benefits. Must be, “he continued. “It may be hard to remember now, but Google and its Big Tech likes weren’t necessarily less popular. In 2015, Vice President Vestager showed the world that Google’s abuse was unacceptable. That showed incredible courage. She should be praised for this courage.

“But the historical judgment of this period is based on whether this Odyssey ultimately had a concrete impact on European consumers, so we use these tools in markets where competition is still relieved. It’s important to do. “

Meanwhile, Google has a pipeline of appeals against other EU antitrust findings (Android and AdSense) and its Adtech open EU investigation.

So, regardless of the impact of today’s losses, the lawyer will be very busy.

