Elon Musk sold $ 5 billion in Tesla shares this week as shares plunged following a Twitter poll

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in the world, sold a large number of shares this week to help pay taxes on options he received nearly a decade ago.Unusual sale in response to a millionaire tax proposal discussed in Washington, DC last month

This is the third time the wealthiest person in the world has sold a stake in the company that made him … [+] billionaire.

Important Facts of AFP / Getty Images

In two filings released Wednesday night by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk exercised about $ 2.2 billion worth of about $ 2.2 billion in stock options for about $ 13.4 million on Monday for just over $ 1.1 billion. It has revealed that it has sold about 934,000 shares.

A series of filings released late Wednesday night show that Musk sold another 3.6 million shares over the next two days at an average price of about $ 10.70.

Will Musk sell 10% of Tesla’s approximately 23% stake to Twitter users on Saturday in response to a short-term legislation to tax millionaires’ unrealized stock gains to curb tax avoidance? After asking you to decide, the sale will take place. Among the super wealthy people.

Users overwhelmingly voted to sell to Musk, but a footnote to regulatory filings on Wednesday expired next year, offloading the first tranche ($ 1.1 billion worth) of shares sold on Monday. Will be.

Together, this week’s trading represents about 3% of Mask’s total stake. He still owns approximately 168 million Tesla shares.

Musk, who did not immediately respond to Forbes’ request for comment, sold its shares at an average price of about $ 1,070, ensuring a nearly 160% increase in price over the past year, the highest ever set on Thursday. It is 13% below the value.

tangent

Musk has sold Tesla’s stake for the third time since it went public on the Nasdaq Exchange in 2010, which is easily his biggest deal. In July 2010, Musk sold just over 1.4 million shares for $ 24 million, and in 2016 another 2.7 million shares for about $ 593 million.

Main background

Tesla’s stock, one of last year’s best-performing stocks, lost a lot this week after Musk’s tweet raised concerns among investors that stocks could hold up during liquidation. I did. Stock prices have fallen 13% from last week’s highs, with a market capitalization of approximately $ 163 billion that has since been wiped out. But despite the decline, Tesla is still worth about $ 1.1 trillion. Shares rose 2.7% in after-hours trading after closing at around $ 1,068 per share on Wednesday.

Big number

$ 281.6 billion. This was the value of the mask at the end of the market on Wednesday before explaining the exercise of the option and the subsequent large sale.

