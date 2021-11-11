Elon Musk keeps Twitter promise and sells $ 1.1 billion in Tesla shares to pay taxes





Detroit

After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold about 900,000 shares of an electric car maker, earning more than $ 1.1 billion to pay for stock options.

Sales disclosed in two regulatory filings late Wednesday will cover the tax obligations on stock options granted to Musk in September. He exercised the option to buy over 2.1 million shares for $ 6.24 a share. The company’s share price closed at $ 1,067.95 per share on Wednesday.

According to a form submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the transaction was automatically executed as part of a trading plan adopted on September 14th to sell options that will expire next year. It was almost two months before he came up with the idea of ​​a sale on Twitter.

After the transaction, Musk still owns approximately 170 million Tesla shares.

According to data provider FactSet, Musk was Tesla’s largest shareholder as of June, owning about 17% of the company. According to Forbes, he is the wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth of about $ 287 billion, most of which is Tesla’s stock.

Musk announced last weekend that he would sell 10% of the company’s stake, more than $ 20 billion, based on the results of a poll conducted on Twitter. Sale tweets caused stocks to sell out on Monday and Tuesday, but it recovered somewhat on Wednesday. In after-hours trading on Wednesday, shares rose 2.6% to $ 1,096, up more than 50% this year.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said Musk is likely to begin selling shares at the end of the year. In a memo for investors, Ives asks whether he will sell all of his 10% ownership in the coming months, or one by one in 2022.

Ives has calculated that Mask has about $ 10 billion in taxes to pay on vesting stock options next summer.

Sometimes sharpened and unpredictable musk is because some Democrats are asking millionaires to pay taxes when the price of their shares rises, without having to sell their shares. Said that he proposed to sell the shares. However, the wording about unrealized profits, also known as the billionaire tax, has been removed from President Buydens’ budget, which is still under negotiation.

Recently, I propose to sell 10% of Tesla’s stock, as unrealized profits, which are a means of tax avoidance, dominate, he tweeted Saturday afternoon. Do you support this?

Tesla does not pay Mask a cash salary, but he receives huge stock options. Musk tweeted that the only way to pay taxes personally is to sell stocks, as I only have stocks.

Tesla is based in Palo Alto, California, but Musk has announced that it will relocate its headquarters to Texas.

