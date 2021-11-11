SKYWORTH’s flagship W82TV has been honored with the CES 2022 Innovation Award for “Games” and “Video Display”





SKYWORTH W82 is the world’s first mass-produced OLED TV.

The award recognizes the company’s efforts to bring people closer to reality with advanced television technology.

Shenzhen, China, November 11, 2021 / PRNewswire /-SKYWORTH, the world’s leading TV brand, was selected today for the CES 2022 Innovation Awards of SKYWORTH W82 in two product categories: games and video. I announced that. I will show you. ” This award is a testament to SKYWORTH’s commitment to “Lead the Future,” which continues to innovate in the television industry to provide an immersive home entertainment experience that brings people around the world closer to reality.

Skyworth W82

With over 1,800 entries, a record high this year, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) -owned and produced CES Innovation Awards program is an annual contest honoring outstanding design and engineering across 27 consumer technology product categories. .. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and others, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and function, aesthetics and design.

The SKYWORTH W82, which survives fierce competition, is the world’s first mass-produced OLED TV. Thanks to SKYWORTH’s unique OLED Basic Module (OBM) conversion technology, SKYWORTH W82 allows you to adjust your 4K 120Hz OLED screen from flat to curved, with a curvature of up to 1000R with the click of a remote control, perfect for home entertainment. .. Consumers want to watch movies and play games. Supported by Dolby Vision, HDR10, SKYWORTH AI PICTURE QUALITY ENGINE (4K version) and SKYWORTH AUDIO DRUM, the 65-inch TV provides an excellent immersive audiovisual experience.

Tony Wang, Chairman of SKYWORTH TV, said: Their quest, patience, and the pursuit of excellence in creating this technologically advanced product. We continue to be the driving force behind innovation in the television industry. “

During CES 2022 from January 5-8, 2022, SKYWORTH will boot the award-winning SKYWORTH W82 at the official CES Innovation Awards Showcase at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Offsite Product Showcase # It will be exhibited at 52952, Hall AC, Venetian. Expo.

Information about SKYWORTH W82 can be found at CES.tech / innovation.

About SKY WORTH TV

SKYWORTH TV is the world’s leading TV manufacturer and pioneer of large-screen artificial intelligence (AIoT). Founded in 1988, SKYWORTH TV is one of the world’s top three providers of Android TV with over 30 years of experience providing advanced home entertainment solutions. Under its brand proposal, “Lead the future,” SKYWORTH TV continues to invest heavily in R & D and innovative technology solutions, dedicated to leading the transformation of the television industry that will revolutionize the smart home experience. increase. SKYWORTH TV has five famous TV series (WSQGA) to entertain all consumer groups. Unique Swaiot technology seamlessly connects to the entire ecosystem of AIoT and compatible IoT devices, allowing users to view, control and manage all their smart home devices from their TVs. .. For more information, please visit https://www.skyworth.net/global.

Source Skyworth TV

