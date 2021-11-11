Starfield’s next view is “should be next summer”





If you’re eager to look forward to the next in-depth look at Bethesda’s upcoming space RPG game Starfield, take a look at the studio’s Summer Olympics showcase. Todd Howard, Bethesda’s game director and executive producer, said the company plans to screen more Starfield next summer. This probably means during the show adjacent to E3.

At AMA on November 10th at Reddit, Howard was asked if Starfield had “a breakthrough innovation that sets the standard for next-generation action RPGs.” This is the method Skyrim did in 2011.

“We just want to show it. It should be next summer,” Howard replied. This almost certainly means the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. It may take place on Sunday night before the week of the official E3 event in mid-June. This year’s Xbox and Bethesda shows were the first real glimpse of Starfield on a stunning teaser trailer showing astronauts boarding a ship on a rocky desert planet.

It was also at that time that I learned of Starfield’s planned release date, November 11, 2022. This is the 11th anniversary of Skyrim’s launch.

This is a trailer. once again:

As far as innovation is concerned, Howard says some of them appear in the clips. “We are pleased with some of the advances we can see in the trailers shot in-game,” he writes.

I think it means it’s time to go through the trailer again, every nice frame. We plan to see more Starfields in June.

