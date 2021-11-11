Consumer Electronics Association recognizes Samsung at 43 CES 2022 Innovation Awards for distinctive design and engineering





Awards show Samsung’s focus on sustainability, a customized connected experience, and human-centric innovation.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in technology. Announced today that 43 of its new product and service innovations have been honored by the Consumer Electronics Association (CTA) with the CES 2022 Innovation Awards, including four Best of Innovations awards. The annual awards program highlights outstanding design and engineering across multiple consumer technology product categories.

Samsung’s presence across multiple categories demonstrates its deep tradition of developing innovation between categories that advances industry and society. This year, CTA will bring Samsung Honorees in a variety of categories including computer peripherals and accessories, computer hardware and components, digital imaging / photography, embedded technology, games, headphones and personal audio, health and wellness, consumer electronics, home AV components and more. I was commended. Accessories, mobile devices and accessories, smart homes, software and mobile apps, sustainability, wearable technology, video displays.

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by CTA, the owner and organizer of CES, the world’s largest and most influential technology event. CES 2022 will return to Las Vegas next year after a digital-only version of the 2021 event. Jong-Hee (JH) Han, President of Samsung Electronics and Head of Visual Display Business, will give a pre-show keynote on Tuesday. , January 4, 6:30 pm PST, Venetian Palazzo Ballroom, Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year’s award-winning Samsung award-winning products include:

Winners of the Best of Innovation Awards:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition allows people to express themselves by creating truly unique devices. Choose the black or silver Galaxy Z Flip3s frame option and the front and back colors of blue, yellow, pink, white, or black to create a phone that suits your style. With over 49 possible styles, Samsung brings the ultimate in customization. IPX8 water resistance is also the highest water resistance standard for clamshell phones, with breakthrough durability improvements such as the new Armor Aluminum frame, the strongest aluminum ever used in Galaxy smartphones. Allows you to move anywhere.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G has also won awards in the Digital Imaging / Photography and Mobile Devices and Accessories category.

Innovation Honor:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Galaxy Z Fold3 brings Samsung’s leading smartphone camera technology to recognition of breakthrough foldable form factor acquisition in both digital imaging / photography and mobile device and accessory categories. The Galaxy Z Fold3 continues to pioneer the legacy of foldable smartphones by Samsung. IPX8 water resistance, foldable under-display camera and S-pen support, all with a 7.6 screen that folds into your pocket. With its impeccable craftsmanship and breakthrough form factor, the Z Fold 3 creates a truly unique experience with the ideal combination of productivity, performance and portability.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Recognized in the Health & Fitness and Wearable Technology category, the Galaxy Watch 4 series is Samsung’s most innovative smartwatch, rethinking the OS and UX, with sophisticated design and state-of-the-art fitness. It has a function. With the newest and most advanced BioActive sensor to date, Samsung can calculate blood oxygen levels 1 and track heart rate. The new Body Composition Tool 2 provides insights into key measurements such as skeletal muscle and body fat percentage in 15 seconds. Plus, with a brand new OS and UX, Watch4act offers the most intuitive experience ever. The Watch4 series represents a new era of smartwatch innovation.

Also winning the Samsung Galaxy A Series mobile devices and accessories category is the Galaxy A Series, a family of five smartphone devices packed with impressive features at a price that suits everyone. Take stunning shots with a powerful multi-camera system, view immersive content on a vibrant display, and enjoy peace of mind with a long-lasting fast-charging battery. The Galaxy A-series devices are versatile, with key features ranging from the 120Hz refresh rate of the A52 5G and the dust and water resistance of IP67 to Samsung’s first 5G device for less than $ 300, the A3 25G. Whatever you’re looking for, the Galaxy A Series makes some of the most popular Galaxy innovations available to everyone.

Samsung Galaxy Bad 2 In the headphone and personal audio category, Galaxy Bad 2 is recognized for continuing the legacy of Samsung Audio with an innovative, ultra-comfortable fit and essential features that consumers love most. .. The Galaxy Buds2 is the smallest and lightest modern design ever, making it comfortable all day long. In addition, active noise canceling, dynamic bidirectional speakers, and enhanced ambient sound mode provide stunning sound and immersive audio. Buds2 offers premium yet accessible earphones that are stylish yet offer an advanced sound experience wherever you are.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 has rethought its PC to meet the needs of mobile-first users, winning in the computer hardware and components category. It incorporates the mobile DNA of Galaxy smartphones and is designed to make your everyday experience more intuitive than ever. Book Pro 360 is the first 5G PC available in the United States, so enjoy powerful performance and a smartphone-like connection. BookPro360 also comes with an upgraded S Pen, so you can use your PC as a creative canvas. With a Super AMOLED display and a fast-charging all-day battery, this PC will help you conquer your day at home or on the go.

Samsung SmartTag + Another mobile device and accessory winner, SmartTag +, helps you easily track important things in your life. SmartTag + features ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to pinpoint the exact location of misplaced items with best-in-class accuracy and range. Simply attach the Galaxy SmartTag + to your key, purse, or even your pet’s collar and you’ll never lose it. Whether the item is in the room or in the neighborhood, simply use the camera of a compatible Galaxy smartphone and the AR arrow in the SmartThings Find service will tell you exactly where you put the item. Use SmartTag + to turn anything into a traceable item.

Samsung 30 Smart Induction Built-in Cook Top Samsung Smart Induction Cook Top is recognized in the consumer electronics category. Cooktop was recognized for the first time in the industry for its ability to reduce energy consumption and emissions during cooking while maintaining outstanding performance. Received the ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology Award from 2021 to 2022 in the Residential Guided Cooking Top category. The cooktop features four burners and an innovative cooking mode that provide precise temperature control like a gas burner.

Samsung Top Road Washer (WA7700A) Samsung Top Road Washer with Automatic Dispens also wins the consumer electronics category. Samsung brings the popular auto-dispens feature to the top load category, making laundry more intuitive with premium features and design. The washer includes other important features to provide efficient and powerful clean, from the built-in faucet to dirt pretreatment to the super speed cleaning cycle that completes the full load in just 28 minutes. increase.

Samsung 512GB DDR5 RDIMM The industry’s first 512GB DDR5 registered dual inline memory module (RDIMM) is for next-generation consumer electronics applications that span the artificial intelligence of high-performance computing, cloud, and data center servers. The 512GB module features 40 integrated DRAM packages, each consisting of eight 16Gb DDR5 dies. The high-capacity, high-speed chip employs an advanced low-voltage process and uses through silicon via (TSV) technology to completely overcome significant performance degradation of wire bonding connections. This is recognized in the Computer Hardware and Components category.

Samsung U.2 ZNS NVMe SSD PM1731a (2 / 4TB) PM1731a is a state-of-the-art solid state drive (SSD) for enterprises and large data centers, supporting the long-awaited Zone Namespace (ZNS) technology. .. For the first time in the industry, we won another victory in the category of computer hardware and components. It extends SSD lifespan 3-4 times compared to existing SSDs and significantly increases user storage space. The PM1731a contributes significantly to the efficiency of large server / storage systems as the use of big data and AI in consumer electronics data applications is exploding around the world.

Samsung PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD PM1743 (2/4/8 / 16TB) Another winner in the computer hardware and components category, PM1743 is the industry’s fastest, largest capacity, and most reliable U.2 SSD. Based on the PCIe Gen5 interface, it supports the enterprise server requirements of multi-core processing systems and aims to access, manipulate and store data with incredible efficiency in a wide range of consumer enterprise environments.

Samsung ISOCELL HP1 ISOCELL HP1 is the industry’s first 200MP 0.64m mobile image sensor, winning in the embedded technology category. The HP1 provides 16,384×12,288 effective pixels that match the 1 / 1.22 optical format. With 4×4 pixel binning technology, the sensor can merge 16 pixels into one large 2.56m sized pixel to produce a bright 12.5MP image with less noise in a dark environment. The sensor can also capture ultra-high definition and very clear video up to 8K30fps.

