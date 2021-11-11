Google accidentally sends a Verizon-only Android 12 build to some users around the world





Stable Android 12 appeared for Pixel smartphones a few weeks ago. Whether you’re buying a new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro or updating your old smartphone, Android 12 not only has an improved design in the form of Material You (whether you like it or hate it, it’s here). ), But there are also new features that should make a big difference in how you use your phone. Currently, some Pixel users are receiving an unexpected new Android 12 update, which seems to have been sent incorrectly.

Some users of Pixel 5 and earlier devices running Android 12 are beginning to receive software updates informing them that it’s time to upgrade to Android 12. Reports have surfaced on Reddit, Telegram, and Twitter, and users complain that they’ve got a weird, random OTA update on the Pixel. This update seems to be appearing on devices as old as the Pixel 3a and is as large as 1.8 GB, so we’re definitely looking for a full update, not just an incremental release.

Today’s android police video

So what exactly are users getting here? In Pixel 4, the build number has changed from SP1A.211105.002 / 7743617 to SP1A.211105.002.A1 / 7807550. We also found that the build number was the Verizon build number, especially the latest November security update build number, on the same Telegram channel we shared earlier. The PixelOTA file equivalent to the MD5 checksum in this update seems to match. This makes it appear that software updates targeting Verizon are being deployed to currently unlocked Pixel users.

A possible explanation for why this is happening is that the Verizon software deployment was a bit wider than intended and was instead pushed to users around the world. Unlocked phones and mobile phones have separate update channels. This is because all updates sent to mobile phones need to be validated by that particular provider before distribution.

Hopefully Google is already on top of this and is in the process of stopping erroneous updates.

