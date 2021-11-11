Moore’s Law is dead. So what?





In 1965, Gordon Moore observed that the number of transistors in a high-density integrated circuit doubled every 18 months (he later corrected it in two years). This will increase processing power. In 1968, Moore co-founded Intel with Robert Noyce, and his observations were the driving force behind Intel’s success in semiconductor chips. The fact that Moore’s Law has survived for more than 50 years as a guide to innovation surprised Moore himself. In a 2015 interview, he describes some potential obstacles associated with further miniaturization, such as the speed of light, the atomic properties of materials, and increasing costs. ..

Nonetheless, engineers have become accustomed to internalizing Moore’s Law and believing that computer speeds will double every 18 months, as Moore observed more than 50 years ago. Until recently, that was true. But Moore’s Law is becoming obsolete. Why? And what are your options?

What is Moore’s Law?

Moore’s Law is an observation that the number of transistors in a high-density integrated circuit doubles approximately every two years.

Details from Intel’s Frontline The acquisition of Cisco has failed. They got better without us.

Moore’s Law and microprocessor

First, there is a little background. The CPU (Central Processing Unit) performs basic arithmetic operations. The microprocessor incorporates the functions of the CPU into a single integrated circuit, which itself consists of transistors. Today, CPUs are microprocessors (consisting of a single circuit) with billions of transistors. For example, anXbox One has 5 billion.

The first Intel microprocessor, the Intel 4004, contained 2,300 transistors, each 10 meters in size. As of 2019, single transistors in the mass market average 14 nanometers (nm), with many 10 nm models entering the market in 2018. Intel has managed to pack over 100 million transistors per square millimeter. The smallest transistor reaches 1 nm. It can’t be much smaller than that.

Moore’s Law Threats and Innovation Limits Atomic Scale and Soaring Costs

The speed of light is finite and constant, which naturally limits the number of calculations a single transistor can handle. After all, information cannot pass faster than the speed of light. Currently, bits are modeled by electrons passing through a transistor, so computational speed is limited by the speed of electrons passing through matter. Wires and transistors are characterized by a capacitance C (capacitance that stores electrons) and a resistor R (how much they resist the flow of current). With miniaturization, R goes up and C goes down, making it more difficult to perform correct calculations.

Continuing to miniaturize the chip will undoubtedly hit Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle, limiting accuracy at the quantum level and limiting computational power. James R. Powell calculated that Moore’s Law would be abolished by 2036, solely because of the uncertainty principle. ..

But we may already be there. Robert Colwell, director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Microsystems Technology Department, is using 2020 and 7nm as the last process technology node. In fact, even if 5nm isn’t much better than 7 (nm), the industry expects to do all the hard work needed to push to 5nm. This will result in the first end in 2022. I think the end will be right there. Those nodes.

Another factor that is slowly killing Moore’s Law is the increased costs associated with energy, cooling, and manufacturing. Building a new CPU or GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) can be very expensive. The cost of manufacturing a new 10nm chip is about $ 170 million, about $ 300 million for a 7nm chip and over $ 500 million for a 5nm chip. These numbers can only increase with some special chips. For example, NVidia has spent more than $ 2 billion on research and development to manufacture GPUs designed to accelerate AI.

Speaking of chips … how a shortage of semiconductors affects your business

The future of computing Quantum computing

Taking all these factors into account, we need to look for alternative ways to calculate outside the silicon electrons and transistors.

One alternative that continues to gain momentum is quantum computing. Quantum computers are based on qubits and take advantage of quantum effects such as superposition and entanglement to overcome the problems of classical computing miniaturization. It’s too early to predict when they will be widely adopted, but there are already interesting examples of their use in business. The most pressing problem with quantum computing is scaling quantum computers from tens of qubits to thousands or millions of qubits.

How to write pseudocode learned from embedded quantum computing experts

Special architecture

Another approach is a special architecture tailored to a particular algorithm. This field is growing very rapidly thanks to the great demand from machine learning. GPUs have been used for AI training for over a decade now. In recent years, Google has introduced a TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) to enhance AI. Today, more than 50 companies, including Graphcore, Havana and Horizon Robotics, manufacture AI chips.

FPGA

In fact, FPGAs (Field Programmable Gate Arrays) mean that the hardware can be programmed after the manufacturing process. FPGAs were first manufactured by Seiko in 1985, but a variety of reprogrammable hardware can be traced back to the 1960s. FPGAs have become popular these days, especially used by both Intel and Microsoft in data centers. Microsoft has also used FPGAs to speed up Bing searches. Similar concepts to FPGAs are ASICs, application-specific integrated circuits. Recently, they have become very popular in cryptocurrency mining.

PrzemekChojeckiA Beginner’s Guide NFT and Cryptoart Details

Spintronics, optical computing, etc.

Yet another alternative to traditional computing is to replace silicon or electrons with something else. The use of electron spins instead of electric charges results in spintronics, or spin-based electronics. The widespread use of spintronics is still in the research stage and there is no mass market model. Scientists are also currently studying optical computers that use light to perform calculations. However, there are still many obstacles to building an industrial optical computer.

Finally, more and more experiments are being done with materials other than silicon. A compound semiconductor is a combination of two or more elements in the periodic table, such as gallium and nitrogen. Various laboratories are also testing transistors made of silicon-germanium and graphene. Last but not least, some researchers are exploring biological computing using cells and DNA as integrated circuits, which is far from industrial use.

To go beyond Moore’s Law, we need to go beyond the limits of traditional computing with electrons and silicon and enter the era of non-silicon computers. The good news is that there are many options, from quantum computing to miraculous materials like graphene, optical computing to specialized chips. Whatever the path ahead, the future of computing is definitely exciting! Moore’s Law, rest assured.

This article was originally published for data science.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://builtin.com/hardware/moores-law The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos