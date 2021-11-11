Honor Veterans Day as a Google employee and reserve





In fact, last week, Google.org announced that it is offering a $ 20 million grant and in-kind product donations to support the economic empowerment of veterans and the military community. This is a $ 10 million cash grant to Hiring Our Heroes to launch an initiative to train 8,000 migration service members, veterans and military spouses for high-demand jobs through Google Career Certificates. It is included. These certificates are military, as they are portable, industry-recognized credentials that prepare people for high-growth jobs across state and international boundaries without the need for a degree or associated experience. A great resource for the community. The Career Forward Program also assigns graduates to one of the more than 400 employers in the Hiring Our Heroes network on a 12-week hands-on fellowship to provide full-time employment assistance.

Next year, the Google Veterans Network, a community of veterans, military spouses, and private ally Google employees who support veterans’ career advancement and mental health, will work with Hiring Our Heroes to develop a free career. We support resumes and host job hunting activities. Workshop for thousands of service members. Volunteer into one of the workshops yourself to help job seekers prepare for the next interview.

Last week’s announcement builds on years of support for veterans and military families. Countless veterans have started and grown their own businesses with the help of free Grow with Google resources. Last year, Google also became an official partner of the Pentagon’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership, announcing five days of paid leave each time a military spouse receives an order. Google also works closely with the Cybercrime Support Network, an organization that helps consumers, including those in the military community, recognize and protect against cybercrime such as employment fraud.

Throughout my career, many people have helped me recognize the unique strengths I bring to my team thanks to my army. Friendship and teamwork never end when we cut uniforms. And like many other current and former service members, Im is eager to prepay it. Help military personnel change jobs and retire, build private careers, provide resources to veteran business owners, and help military spouses succeed in their careers despite countless moves. By that, I’m proud to be part of an honoring company for the military community to take action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.google/inside-google/googlers/veteransday2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos