USA: Google Shopping Primo placement is illegal





If you search for “buy a leather sofa” on Google, you’ll see a row of Google Shopping love seats and sections below the paid ads and Google Maps results that you can click to narrow your search. Yeah, it’s illegal now. Also.

Google lost its appeal yesterday against a 2017 EU Court of First Instance ruling that search engine giants violated antitrust laws by promoting shopping services rather than rivals (known as “self-priority”). ), Now you have to pay a fine of 2.42 billion.

In 2017, a general court found that Google abused its power as a major search engine by demoting its rivals on its search results page. After hearing the appeal, the court decided:

EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager argued that Google is taking advantage of one industry (search engine) to step into another (e-commerce). It wasn’t enough.

Some say the ruling gives European Commission ammunition to start tightening Google’s screws in other areas such as online advertising, app stores, and video streaming. “This victory is just the first step,” said Thomas Vigne, a lawyer at FairSearch, Google’s competitor industry group. The EU is already investigating the advertising technology of tech giants and is investigating whether it is giving advertising equipment illegal privileges over competing advertising technology providers and online publishers.

Yelp 3.5 Stars: Google’s competitors were naturally happy. “Yelp welcomes today’s ruling,” said Luther Lowe, Senior Vice President of Yelp.

It’s not the end: Google can appeal the decision to the European Court of Justice, the EU’s Supreme Court, emphasizing how similar the EU’s antitrust infrastructure is. The first complaint against Google was filed in 2009. It’s like the digital age 100 years ago.

