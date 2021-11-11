Enterprise Rent-A-Car Test Bosch Automatic Parking Technology





Ford Escape with Bosch’s automatic valet parking technology during the demonstration at … [+] Detroit Smart Parking Lab in an assembly garage in downtown Detroit, Michigan, November 10, 2021.

Bosch

Now that more and more people are traveling again, one of the headaches that accompanies it is the generally dire process of returning a rental car. However, rental giant Enterprise AXON is testing a system that eliminates car queues and staff waits. In fact, you can drop off your car at the entrance to the garage and leave.

Enterprise is testing a system called Automated Valet Parking (AVP), which was introduced last year by German car supplier Bosch. Testing is being conducted at the Detroit Smart Parking Lab in a parking lot in downtown Detroit. The lab involves Bosch and Ford Motor Co. F of Bedrock, a commercial real estate company that owns and operates parking lots in Michigan and is operated by the American Center for Mobility, based in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

In addition, the test will include a combination of wireless and wired electric vehicle charging stations by HevoPower that can send EV rentals.

What we are interested in about this proof of concept is that it mimics what is happening in the real world, but is quite simplistic. This makes us feel how it helps our business.

In the demonstration, some practical scenarios were performed. First, the equipped Ford Escort was brought in as if the customer had returned it. The customer goes out, the agent takes over, and the mobile app is used to guide the car to the allotted space and park there.

This technology was also used to show that the car made a sharp turn in the parking lot and was guided by a simulated car wash machine.

What we are trying to do here is an inspiring mobility technology business model, such as EV charging infrastructure, automatic vehicle movement in low speed environments, camera technology, payment systems, curbside. Monetization, Bosch’s Connected Mobility Service, Kevin Maru explained.

The technology behind AVP is fairly simple. No special hardware is required for the vehicle. In the test environment, lidar pillars are placed in the parking garage that monitors the vehicle and talks to the servers in the garage connected to the lidar pillars via wifi.

The Lidar pillars used in the parking lots of Stuttgart Airport in Germany have been replaced by much cheaper Bosch stereo cameras.

With the expected influx of electric vehicles into rental vehicles, it was also important for the enterprise to know how Bosch’s AVP works in conjunction with the charging system. That’s where Hevo Power came in.

Jeremy McCool, Founder and CEO of Hevo, who developed the combination of wireless and plug-ins … [+] Electric vehicle charging station being demonstrated at the Detroit Smart Parking Lab on November 10, 2021.

Ed Garsten

Wednesday’s demo, led by Hevo founder and CEO Jeremy McCool, aimed at an EV-equipped EV with a combination of wireless pads and wired charging stations that could be manually operated or programmed via a mobile app. .. According to McCool, the Hevo system is the only wireless and plug-in combination charging system in the world.

The driver gets off and walks away to start charging. According to McCool, this can be done with human or automatic valet parking.

The use of the Detroit Smart Parking Lab by the Enterprise is actually the first major project since the lab was founded this summer, demonstrating a wide range of efforts to explore the potential of mobility in new cities.

This is the real case not only in cities like San Francisco and New York with robust mobility networks, but also in cities like Detroit who are struggling with how to deal with suburban drivers coming downtown. This is a study. Kate Gasparro, Urban Innovation and Strategy Director at Bedrock, said: What do Millennials and Gen Z want? They want us to see mobility as an overall solution.

As for Ford, chief engineer Craig Stevens said the projects are all part of a much larger, but simpler goal. The two demos actually verify that this is correct.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/edgarsten/2021/11/10/enterprise-rent-a-car-tests-bosch-automated-parking-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos