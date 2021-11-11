SpaceX-NASA Launch: Crew 3 Mission Takeoff





The spacecraft, with three NASA astronauts and one European astronaut on board, flew all day near the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday and docked late Thursday for six months. Start a scientific research mission.

The next day, astronauts will be tied up inside the spacecraft as it orbits and prepares to link to the ISS, which orbits more than 200 miles above the surface of the Earth.

Docking is scheduled for Thursday at 7:10 pm EST.

Called Crew 3, this mission is the fourth mission in the SpaceX-NASA partnership, which regularly travels to the ISS to staff enough on the 21-year-old space station. This is what NASA has wanted to manage in more detail since the Space Shuttle program was abolished in 2011, leaving Russia as the only country capable of providing ISS transportation.

However, the SpaceX Crew Dragon is far from another Space Shuttle. The company still owns and operates the vehicle, and NASA is considered just another customer for these missions.

In fact, the Crew-3 mission NASA’s Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron’s four professional astronauts, and the European Space Agency’s Matthias Maurer will be the first to board the Crew Dragon since SpaceX’s Inspiration4 All-Citizen Tourism mission. .. .. The mission was a three-day space flight in the highest orbit of any spacecraft since the lunar mission in the 1970s, carrying four non-professional astronauts.

At a press conference earlier this week, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program Manager described the inspirational mission as a “gift.” This is because issues with the main components of the Crew Dragon spacecraft can spotlight the toilets and fix them in future NASA missions. “The Inspiration4 crew was warned about a problem with the in-vehicle toilet fan used to generate the suction force needed to go to the toilet with microgravity. After the spacecraft returned home, SpaceX capsuled it. Disassembled and found “contamination”.

“There is a storage tank to store urine [and] “The tubes have come off and the glue has come off,” said William Gerstenmeier, a former NASA deputy administrator and current SpaceX mission guarantee officer, at a press conference last month. But essentially it goes into the fan system. “

The issue also prevented a group of astronauts from using the Crew Dragon spacecraft’s in-flight toilet during a trek from the International Space Station back to Earth on Monday. According to NASA, astronauts have also found evidence of “contamination” from toilets with leaking capsules. Instead, they were forced to rely on essentially adult diaper underwear during their nine-hour return trip.

The Crew 3 launch will take place after another group of four astronauts returning from the ISS on Monday concludes a mission called The Crew 2.

Both flights came when SpaceX and NASA worked on troubleshooting issues related to the design of the toilets on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsules. Due to this issue, Crew 2 astronauts had no bathroom options during the 9-hour return flight from ISS on Monday.

NASA and SpaceX said the issue was fixed with the capsule used to start the Crew-3 mission on Wednesday.

SpaceX was planning to launch this mission on Halloween, called Crew-3, but could impact rescue operations if a rocket misfires and causes an astronaut to emerge due to stormy weather in the Atlantic Ocean. Due to the nature, the takeoff was delayed. Splashdown landing on the sea. The crew dragon’s ability to safely dump its crew if something goes wrong is one of the reasons why the space agency is one of the safest spacecraft ever flown.

Such an emergency exit didn’t have to be performed by SpaceX, but it has the option of allowing the recovery to run smoothly, making it one of the safest spacecraft the Crew Dragon has ever flown. This is one of the reasons the space agency says it is one.

According to NASA, the flight was further delayed afterwards due to “medical problems involving one of Crew 3 astronauts.” According to the space agency, the issue was neither emergency medical nor covid-related, but did not provide details.

Meet the crew-3 astronauts

Kayla Barron, who holds a Master’s degree in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Cambridge, was named NASA Astronaut in 2017 and comes directly from submarines, a work area with extreme living conditions and long isolation. Baron became one of the first women to board a Navy submarine in 2010.

“I didn’t have the experience of living and working under the sea, connecting to life and work in the vacuum of space, and understanding the type of team needed to succeed,” Baron said. Told reporters. last month. “All these similarities have given me confidence … apply [for NASA’s astronaut corps] in the first place”

Rajachari also joined NASA’s Astronauts in 2017 as one of the latest enlistments, marking his first flight into space. He holds a master’s degree in aeronautics and space engineering from MIT and graduated from the US Navy Examination Pilot School, which has a long history of providing pipelines to astronauts.

Both Chari and Baron were elected to NASA’s Corps of Astronaut Artemis. They were able to fly on a future mission to the Moon. Baron said the trip to the ISS is “the best training possible for us” to prepare for the final lunar mission, “in terms of self-development and the opportunity to learn from experienced people.” I added.

It is also the first time in space that ESA’s German Matthias Maurer has had the opportunity to take a spacewalk and launch a new robotic arm that was recently transported to a space station on a Russian spacecraft.

“This arm can carry the scientific payload from the inside to the outside of the station via a Russian airlock. [will be] You can do experiments outside without extravehicular activity. ”

NASA’s Tom Marshburn, a mission pilot, is the only veteran astronaut on the crew. He has a background in physics, holds a PhD in medicine, and first joined NASA as an aviation physician in the early 1990s. He joined the official Astronaut Corps in 2004 and previously conducted one Space Shuttle mission to the ISS and one Russian Soyuz mission.

When asked what he was most looking forward to, Marshburn told reporters: That’s what many of us are most looking forward to. “

The ISS has been accepting astronauts from all over the world for 20 years and conducting scientific research. The space station, unlike any laboratory in the world in a micro-gravity environment, does not interfere with physical and biological phenomena by the pull of the Earth. Therefore, by performing the same experiments on the station as they were on the ground, scientists can gain a better basic understanding of how something works.

Studies directed by Astronaut Crew-3 include attempts to grow “perfect crystals” to better understand biological processes, testing the effects of diet on astronaut health, and smartphone videos for guidance. Includes guidance sensor testing. Navigation and control of astronauts’ free-flying robots.

