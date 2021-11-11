Finalists for this year’s Global Technology Vendors Announced — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Standard AI, Bambuser, Perfect Corp., and NewStore are candidates for the 2021 RTIH Innovation Awards Technology Vendor of the Year (Other Regions) category.

The award recognizes companies that have developed innovative technologies and worked with retailers to transform the customer experience and / or back-end operations.

2021 Candidate List:

Bam buzzer

BigCommerce

FindMine

NewStore

Perfect Corporation

Quick lizard

Standard AI

Zakeke

What’s next?

Then ask the review board to vote and provide feedback. Winners will be announced at a roundtable / networking event in central London on December 8th.

We would like to thank the following retail leaders for their support and expertise this year:

Office Depot, IT Director (Sales, Marketing, Customer Service), Mike Cadden

Hayley Meenan-Wilkin, E-Commerce Manager, Fishpools

Martin Newman, Founder, Customer First Group

Boots UK, E-Commerce Director, Paula Bobbett

Tiffany Lung, Retail Analyst

Nadine Neatrour, Marketing Director, Selfridges

PMC Retail, Sales and Marketing Director, Simon Curtis

Christine Russo, Digital and Physical Retail Consultant

Gerald Dawson, Business Consultant and Finance Director for iOutlet and HANX

Sharon Peters, Head of Technology-Marks and Spencer, HR, Finance, Corporate Services, M & S Bank

Studio Retail, Head of IT Delivery, Luke Philips

Matt Taylor, Technology Transformation Leader for EY, Retail and Consumer Products

Third time

This is the third year, and the 2021 RTIH Innovation Awards are sponsored by PMC, StoreSpace, Critizr, Marxent, QVALON and Selazar.

Stay tuned for more candidate lists in the coming days!

