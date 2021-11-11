Hurry, it only takes 10 days to roll back from Windows 11 to Windows 10





Microsoft’s latest operating system, Windows 11, began a gradual rollout to compatible devices last month. (Note that it will not be available to everyone until 2022, but there is a way to skip the wait.) The OS has some new useful features and upgrades compared to Windows 10. But if you’re not sure about the upgrade, you should install Windows 11 right away. In reality, we need to make a decision by 2025. At that time, Microsoft will announce that it will end support for Windows 10.

If you take a leap and download Windows 11 and regret it, there is an easy way. That is, as long as you act quickly. After downloading and installing Windows 11, you can get your system back to Windows 10 within 10 days (no puns intended). All information stored on your computer is automatically re-entered in Windows 10 and will not be re-entered. You need to worry about files and (most) apps disappearing.

How to roll back from Windows 11 to Windows 10

Method is as follows.[スタート]Menu>[設定]>[Windows Update]>[詳細オプション]>[回復]>[以前のバージョンのWindows](instead[戻る]May be displayed). that’s it!

You can still go back to Windows 10 after 10 days, but with a little caution. You need to back up your data and perform what Microsoft calls a “clean install” of Windows 10 on your PC. Or, if you’re smart, you can back up your system and restore it from there before you first install Windows 11.

Currently playing: Watch this: How to return from Windows 11 to Windows 10

3:37

If you want, you can continue to use Windows 10 for another four years until Microsoft stops supporting it in October 2025. If you hear a new 10-day countdown, it’s because Windows 10 first launches in a 30-day window and can be easily rolled back.

