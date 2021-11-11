Tesla shares rise after Musk’s $ 5 billion share sale





The Tesla logo will be seen on January 7, 2019 at the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai, China. REUTERS / Aly Song

November 11 (Reuters)-Tesla (TSLA.O) shares rose in US pre-market trading on Thursday.

Electric car makers’ stock prices rose 3.6% to $ 1,106.48, regaining some of the significant losses Musk suffered earlier in the week during its sale. Frankfurt-listed stocks rose 4.7%, making it the second most actively traded stock on the German trading platform Lang & Schwarz.

Mask’s stake sale is his first since 2016, and his weekend Twitter user opinion about offloading 10% of his Tesla stake, which accounts for the majority of his estimated $ 281 billion in property. Continued to investigate.read more

Investors downplayed the importance of trading to Musk’s stock outlook and instead pointed out strong car orders and confidence in Musk’s company, but brokers could have a bumpy day in US trading. Said there is.

“The reason stock prices are rebounding seems to be a way out of his madness,” said Danny Hughson, an analyst at AJ Bell.

“Make sure the market understands that this wasn’t done on a whim, or because his Twitter follower told him he should. He has already made a decision. The rubber stamp is stamped. “

According to Filing, Musk’s trust sold about 3.6 million shares, worth about $ 4 billion, in Tesla, and after exercising the option to acquire another 2.2 million shares, 11 more 934,000 shares to cover its tax obligations. Sold for $ 100 million.

This sale represents approximately 3% of the total mask holdings. The option-related part of the sale took place in September, long before his weekend Twitter poll.

“What we really see is the short-term volatility that keeps Tesla’s valuation multiples high as long as Elyounous continues to be in the limelight and investors continue to see him as an” exceptional foresight. ” It’s just about providing something medium-term, “says Tariq Denison. , Managing Director of GFM Asset Management in Hong Kong, is short of Tesla shares.

Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.

Retail enthusiast

Tesla lost more market capitalization than Ford Motor Company’s (FN) market capitalization this week, according to Vanda Research, but retail investors are net buyers, with a net purchase of $ 157 million on Monday and Tuesday. The we.

However, confirming that musk is the seller, future sales prospects can affect prices in the short term.

“It will definitely surprise some retailers,” said Oriano Liza Premium Sales Trader, Singapore brokerage firm CMC Markets.

“Some people will be trying to tighten or close the stops,” he said. “(Mask) wants to protect the stock to some extent, and he doesn’t want people to run up to the door.”

Four former and current Tesla board members, including Musk’s brother Kimbal Mask, have held $ 1 billion worth of shares since Tesla’s market value exceeded $ 1 trillion at the end of last month, according to filing and market data. I applied to sell it.read more

The company’s share price has risen tremendously over the last few years, with a vibrant mood in the US market and optimism for small traders who raised this year’s share price by 51%, up 1,300% from the 2020 lows. Symbolizes.

Reported by Tanvi Mehta, Medha Singh, Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Anisa Sircar in Bangalore and Tom Westbrook in Sydney. Edited by Subhranshu Sahu, Lincoln Feast, Anil D’Silva

