Halo Infinite has undergone numerous balance changes since its launch

Halo Infinite won’t be released for another month, but developer 343 Industries has already closed the curtain on how it will change. In a Halo Waypoint blog post, community manager John Junyszek elaborated on a number of balance adjustments planned for first-person shooters, but many of the most important updates are likely not present at the time of release. Please note.

Earlier this year, 343 hosted a series of technical tests in Halo Infinites multiplayer mode, allowing players to fight artificial intelligence, and in the second round, fighting real fellow intelligent players on a small number of maps. Is done. Detailed changes are based on feedback from those players.

The important thing is that the 343 updates the motion sensor again. In the first test, held in late July, the Halo Infinites motion sensor only showed opponents who sprinted or otherwise moved quickly, making significant adjustments to previous features and not crouching. Recorded almost all movements. Following loud public feedback, the 343 replaced the sensor and made it work like all previous Halo games. Still, players have noticed that it has some ineffectiveness in large-scale, large-scale team battle games, saying that it did not cast a wide enough net. Therefore, for large team battles, the 343 will update its coverage from 18 meters to 22 meters by 20% shortly after launch.

Speaking of large-scale team battles, iconic Halo announcer Jeff Steitzer speaks out the mode announcement. He won’t play in these games at launch in December, but 343 says he looks forward to returning his voice to all glory as soon as possible.

Among other features, the player has more for automatic sprint settings (an option to start a sprint when the left thumbstick is tilted forward) and an identification friend or foe (a bright contour to indicate companionship). Requested many color options Whether the player is on your team). The developers say that these features can’t be launched, but they are included in the post-launch priority list.

There are also plans to strengthen the plasma pistol, which has become extremely nervous due to Halo Infinite. The important thing is that the EMPsor does not stun the vehicle when the energy weapon is attacked with a fully charged shot. And it probably underperformed to fellow players as well. (Charge shots remove the shield with a single hit, but individual shots may be weaker than intended, but who is using the plasma pistol as a rapid-fire weapon?) To give the sidearm a little more vibrancy, the 343 plans to make targeted changes to its impact on the Spartan, but cannot guarantee it. [the changes] Launch.

Physics has long played a role behind the scenes of Halo games. This is the case for players who use explosive tools such as rocket launchers to increase their jump height. In the case of Halo Infinite, 343 states that it will increase the speed given by grenades and gravity hammers, but you may not be able to get these increases due to firing.

After last year’s delay, Halo Infinite is scheduled for December 8th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and will be released across platforms as part of the GamePass library. Its multiplayer mode is free to play. However, this game will not launch with features that can be played together throughout the campaign. It will come sometime next year.

