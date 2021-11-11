Google and AWS use the power of machine learning to predict floods and fires





Google and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are emphasizing their respective efforts on machine learning (ML) models, which could help countries address the growing regularity of environmental crises around the world.

As the United Nations Climate Change Conference UK 2021 (COP26) ends this week, the two companies have flagged efforts to address the effects of climate change, such as floods and wildfires.

Flood Getty Images

Google has published a non-peer-reviewed paper on flood forecasting systems using machine learning models. It claims to provide “accurate, real-time flood warnings to institutions and the general public, focusing on large-scale river floods on the Gauge River.” This paper was written by researchers at Google Research and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel.

Launched in 2018, Google’s Flood Prediction Initiative sends alerts to smartphones of people in flood-affected areas. It’s part of Google’s crisis response program, working with frontline workers and rescue workers to develop technology.

Since 2018, the program has expanded to cover most of India and Bangladesh, covering an area of ​​approximately 220 million people. As of the 2021 monsoon season, this has expanded further to cover an area of ​​360 million inhabitants.

“Thanks to better flood forecasting technology, we sent over 115 million alerts, which is about three times the amount we sent earlier,” said Yossi Matias, vice president of engineering and crisis response at Google. Said in a blog post.

Google alerts don’t just show how many centimeters the river will rise. Thanks to a new machine learning model that uses long short-term memory (LTSM) deep neural networks, it is now possible to provide a “flood map” that shows the extent and depth of floods as a layer of Google Maps.

Researchers claim that “the LSTM model performed better than the conceptual model tuned for long data records in all basins.”

“Although previous research has provided promising results, we rarely find a real production system with an ML model as a core component that can calculate timely and accurate flood alerts,” said Google researchers. I did.

Launch Getty Images

Meanwhile, AWS is working with AusNet, an energy company based in Melbourne, Australia, to help mitigate wildfires in the region.

AusNet has 54,000 kilometers of power lines that distribute energy to approximately 1.5 million homes and businesses in Victoria. It is estimated that 62% of the network is in areas at high risk of wildfires.

AusNet uses a Google Maps-style LiDAR camera and a car with Amazon SageMaker machine learning to map state vegetation areas that need to be trimmed to thwart the Bushfire threat. Previous systems relied on GIS (Geographic Information System) and used custom tools to label LiDAR points.

AusNet has worked with AWS to automate the classification of LiDAR points using AWS’s managed deep learning model, GPU instances, and S3 storage.

AusNet and AWS have built a semantic segmentation model that accurately classifies 3D point cloud data in conductors, buildings, poles, vegetation, and other categories, AWS said in a blog post.

“The team was able to train the model at a rate of 10.8 minutes per epoch totaling about 616 million points with 17.2 GiB uncompressed data in 1,571 files. For reasoning, the team was able to train a total of 15 files of 33.6 GiB. We were able to process uncompressed data. 1.2 billion points in 22.1 hours, which translates to an average of 15,760 points per second, including amortized uptime, “says AWS.

“The ability to label aerial survey data quickly and accurately is an important part of minimizing the risk of wildfires,” said Daniel Pendlebury, Product Manager at AusNet.

“We were able to work with the Amazon Machine Learning Solutions Lab to create a model that achieved an average accuracy of 80.53% in data labeling. We expect the new solution to reduce manual labeling work by up to 80%. increase.”

