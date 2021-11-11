Google loses appeal to overturn $ 2.8 billion EU shopping antitrust fine





The European Union General Court in Luxembourg upheld the Commission’s decision to slap Google in 2017 with a record fine of 2.42 billion (US $ 2.8 billion) in antitrust proceedings (PDF). The tech giant favored its own comparative shopping service and unfairly directed users to its own products rather than its rivals. The $ 2.8 billion fine, which is only part of Alphabet’s $ 2 trillion valuation, was the largest monetary penalty the Commission has ever issued.

The court said in a statement:

“While the General Court favors its own comparison shopping services on general results pages through more favorable display and placement, by delegating results from competing comparison services on those pages through ranking algorithms. Google has decided that it is out of the competition for benefits. “

The Governor largely agreed with the Commission’s findings that Google’s actions had a detrimental effect on comparative shopping, but disagreed with one element of the EU proceedings. As the Wall Street Journal pointed out, regulators said they couldn’t prove that the company’s actions had a negative impact on competition between common search engines.

When appealing to the EU’s decision, Google claimed that the Commission ignored the competition it faces in the e-commerce sector from Amazon. The company can appeal the decision of the General Court again by filing a proceeding with the European Court of Justice, the Supreme Court of the EU. However, a spokesperson told the journal that the company needed to consider the decision more closely before deciding whether to file another appeal.

