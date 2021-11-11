How the wealthiest people in the Americas access billions of people without selling stock





Many of the country’s wealthiest people, including Elon Musk and Larry Ellison, borrow their stock to avoid capital gains taxes.

On Saturday, Elon Musk promised to sell 10% of Tesla’s stake after 58% of people voted in a Twitter poll shared by Tesla’s CEO. Yesterday, Musk began a follow-through, exercising about 2.15 million Tesla stock options and, as a result, sold his shares to cover his taxes. Prior to this week, he had sold Tesla shares for $ 617 million in pre-tax revenue only twice in 2010 and 2016, of which $ 593 million was to cover taxes payable on options. Was used). Tesla’s share price has risen by more than 13,000% since its last sale, and Musk is currently worth an estimated $ 281 billion (based on Wednesday’s closing price).

When the wealthiest person in the world wants cash, instead of selling shares and paying capital gains taxes, he simply puts or pledges a portion of his Tesla shares as credit line collateral. You can borrow money. These promised stocks act as evergreen credit lines, giving you access to cash when you need a mask. As of Wednesday, Musk now promises a stake of 88.3 million Tesla, worth more than $ 94 billion, or nearly 36.2% of his total stake (excluding options).

Musk has been identified on Forbes 400’s list of the wealthiest Americans as pledged public shares of companies listed on the NYSE or the NASDAQ exchange as collateral for current or potential credit lines. One of the millionaires of the person. Other pledgers include Oracle’s Megapleasure Chairman Larry Ellison, Wal-Mart’s heir Jim Walton, and Private Equity’s wealthiest Stephen Schwarzmann. (Pledged shares of the other three foreign companies are not included in this report.)

All companies listed on the NYSE and Nasdaq exchanges are currently stocked by 560 executive officers and directors and more than 5% of shareholders. The average pledge size is $ 427 million, with a total of $ 239 billion in these pledged shares, according to a report from Audit Analytics, an independent provider of auditing, regulatory and disclosure intelligence. Within this larger group, Forbes 400 members wisely carry out most of the pledge value. The Musks Tesla pledge alone accounts for 47% of the total pledged share price. If you remove the extreme outlier mask, the remaining 31 Forbes 400 members make up 56% of that number. (The data in this report was calculated on November 5. Since then, Tesla’s share price has fallen by nearly 13%).

At current interest rates and tax rates, it is much cheaper to borrow on the value of a stock than to sell it and pay taxes on profits.

Information about companies pledged to the policy found in the annual mandate solicitation provides a window into the dark world of millionaire borrowing. This topic went into a national microscope in June after a ProPublicas report on leaked IRS data showed that some of the wealthiest people in a particular year paid nothing with federal income tax. rice field. The wealth tax proposed by Senate Democrat Ron Wyden last month failed to gain political support. That measure would have been taxed on the unrealized capital gains of the wealthiest individuals in the Americas.

Most of the details about billionaire borrowing remain private. Individuals who own less than 5% of the company’s shares, or who do not work for the company, do not report ownership or pledge of the shares to the SEC. Many of America’s wealthiest people have listed 232 billion billionaires from this year’s Forbes 400 list, primarily to keep their property accurate, mainly in the private sector. No pledge to a diverse basket of shares or personal assets has been reported in the company’s filings. Disclosure requirements also do not include reporting whether or not an individual has borrowed on the promised shares or how much they have borrowed. Several millionaires contacted by Forbes said they had no outstanding debt to their pledge.

Most Large Companies Do Not Allow Pledges: More than two-thirds (68.4%) of S & P 500 companies prohibit employees and shareholders of all companies from pledged shares for debt. increase. According to data provided by the agency’s institutional investor services (ISS). If an executive or director promises a significant percentage of the stake, it raises concerns from an investor’s perspective, says Jun Frank, executive director of the ISS Corporate Solutions Group.

These concerns include margin calls. Compulsory sale of pledged shares that could cause a company’s stock price to fall. This risks leading to a wider sale caused by panic. Example: Robert Stiller, founder of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, borrowed shares in the company to fund an increasingly luxurious lifestyle, rather than selling shares. It worked well when stock prices were rising, but it was quickly unraveled after a short seller questioned accounting in May 2012. Green Mountain stock. He was subsequently dismissed as chair of the board of directors.

Frank said the pledge could also create friction between directors and executive officers who pledge shares and external shareholders. About the company and the financial benefits you have in the company.

Forbes 400 Pledgers The 32 millionaires identified on Forbes 400’s list of the wealthiest Americans have pledged public shares on companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq Exchange.

What the founder of a company wants, in this case a pledge of shares, may conflict with what a board member or shareholder wants, that is, banning the pledge. For example, software company Oracle adopted a rule in January 2018 prohibiting directors and executive officers from pledged shares in the company, but Oracle co-founder and largest individual shareholder Larry Ellison said. I was exempt. But as it is now, Ellison was the only Oracle board member to report that he had pledged shares in the company. With over $ 100 billion in wealth, Ellison has been posting shares since at least 2007, after the Securities and Exchange Commission launched the request.

In other words, Oracle’s new pledge policy did not have an immediate impact on the pledge activities of Ellison’s board of directors and executives, among others. Since 2018, he has increased Oracle’s commitment to 317 million shares, worth about $ 28 billion. This represents approximately 27% of Oracle’s shares and 11% of Oracle’s total outstanding shares. Ellison did not sell its stake in Oracle from December 2010 to June 2020. This has cost eccentric millionaires who invested $ 300 million in 2012 to buy Lanai, Hawaii, and tens of millions of dollars in luxury mansions for nearly a decade. We are expanding our $ 1 billion real estate portfolio, including at least 10 properties on Maribas’ glorious Carbon Beach.

Oracle has not disclosed how much Ellison borrowed from his shares, but his tendency to borrow was revealed in an unsealed court document from a derivative suit. These documents, first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle in 2006, showed that Ellison had over $ 1.2 billion in unpaid loans in 2001, and his financial adviser warned him. .. (Oracle did not answer Forbes’ questions regarding its pledge policy or Ellisons’ borrowing.)

Other companies are finding more creative ways to exempt millionaire founders from the ban pledge. Oil and gas company Kinder Morgan needs to be careful about banning pledges. Shares held beyond the applicable minimum ownership guidelines may be pledged. The minimum ownership requirement for directors such as the chairman and Richard Kinderis of the billionaire is three times the value of an annual cash holder. Conveniently, Kinders’ annual salary is $ 1. In other words, the co-founder of the same name can effectively pledge as many shares as he wants.

As stated in the company’s mandate, Kinder, who became the 128th wealthiest American with $ 7.2 billion in property, took 40 million shares of his eponymous company to 15.6 of his total shares. %, Promised a value of $ 679 million. To date, Kinder has purchased an additional 10 million shares of Kinder Morgan and has repaid its debt on the promised shares of Kinder Morgan. A representative of Kinder Morgan confirmed the interpretation of Forbes’ pledge rules, but declined to comment further.

Some companies are open about exemptions, but they don’t have a compelling debate. In a 2021 mandate, medical conglomerate Danaher simply states that brothers founders Stephen and Mitchell Rales, members of the Forbes 400, are exempt from the pledge ban. [their] Stocks have been pledged for decades. Each brother has pledged a significant portion of Danaher’s stock. This is a potential danger signal for margin calls. Stephen Lares has pledged 78% (a little over $ 10 billion) of his stake, and Mitchell has pledged nearly 91% (slightly) of his stake. Less than $ 10 billion). Together, their pledge is 9.4% of Danaher’s total outstanding shares. (Brothers Danaher and Rales did not respond to requests for comment).

Among the Forbes 4000 billionaires, oil mogul George Kaiser (net worth: $ 10.7 billion) has the highest ratio of pledged shares to the total outstanding common stock of the company and is another danger signal for margin calls. His pledge of 21 million shares (equivalent to approximately $ 2.3 billion) of the bank holding company BOK Financial Corporation represents nearly 31% of all outstanding shares. But Kaiser says he only occasionally borrows for those promised shares. He told Forbes by email that they are low-cost backup lines that we have installed for a long time and rarely use.

Tesla argues that the pledge creates a kind of fiduciary relationship between the pledger and the shareholders. In 2018, electric vehicle manufacturers introduced a 25% loan-to-value limit on borrowing on promised shares, which allows executive officers to finance without resorting to large amounts of cash compensation or the sale of company shares. He argued that he could give flexibility to his plans and thus maintain their interests. It is in good agreement with the risks of our shareholders, while mitigating our risk exposure to us and at the same time mitigating Tesla’s repeated stance in subsequent proxy applications.

The ISS countered this debate in a recent proxy analysis of Tesla’s corporate governance principles. If an executive who already owns 15% or 20% of the company’s outstanding shares is not yet willing to act in the interests of shareholders, simply increase that share to 25% or 30% to reach that goal. There is no credible argument that it can be achieved. , The report says. Perhaps not to mention, but a more prominent factor is that at current interest rates and tax rates, it’s much cheaper to borrow on the value of a stock than to sell it and pay taxes on profits.

So how widespread is the promise to borrow assets among the ultra-rich. Jason Cain, Managing Director and Chief Wealth Strategist at Advisory Company Boston Private, talks about his company’s top client base, which has assets of over $ 500 million, and says it’s pretty expensive. (Cain refused to provide an exact percentage number). It’s no different than a family … Cain says, who rents for the purchase of a home or other life. Most of these clients are aware of the use of debt and understand arbitrage opportunities at recent interest rates.

Ali Jamal, the founder of Azura, a former Julius Baer banker and boutique wealth management company for millionaire entrepreneurs, founded Azra during the stock market crash in March 2020. About 70% of customers say they took advantage of not only stocks but also artwork by pledged and a collection of cars to borrow to buy more stocks. Also, over the past year, about 40% of Azura’s clients have taken advantage of entering a special purpose company. Jamal says that you can borrow for 40 basis points and up to 50 basis points to get someone to identify your investment opportunities very wisely, and the appeal of using SPACs. If you don’t like the opportunity, you can withdraw money.

