How to block people on Spotify

Spotify can finally block other users from seeing your activity. Previously, if you wanted to prevent someone from spying on you or your music habits, you had to contact customer service or report to the user. Now all you have to do is tap a button.

This is easy. Next to your username in the Spotify desktop app[その他の設定]Tap the three dot symbols of[ブロック]Choose. It should work on iOS and Android as well, with the option to unblock it if things change.

Once blocked, the person will not be able to see your listening activity, profile page, or published playlists. The new blocking feature will be available to users this week.

Spotify has long encouraged playlist collaboration with other users and also offers Facebook profile integration. However, it lacked the privacy features needed to allow users to be secure and control their listening activities. For years, subscribers have appealed to Spotify to easily block those who dislike, harass, and find it awkward or dangerous to share your listening history.

Most social networks have blocking features available from the start. Spotify didn’t even consider including it until a survey published in 2018 on how abusers could use the platform to bully or intimidate victims. At the time, company representatives said Spotify had no plans for blocking features, but then continued to update the message board admitting that the feature was a good idea.

If you want Spotify to be the perfect entertainment platform for music and podcasts, and knowing who knows what else, you need better, more robust moderation techniques. Currently, Spotify doesn’t have the most intuitive interface, and its curation tools can be ubiquitous. For example, you can hide artists from Android app playlists, but this option does not appear in Windows apps.

We all need to be free to jam out to what we want, without explosions from the past or real creepers eavesdropping on our activities. The Spotifys blocking tool is quite late, but I was happy here.

