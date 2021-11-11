Don’t re-download Android 12: Google accidentally pushes Verizon updates to unlocked pixels





Some Pixel owners probably experienced a serious case of déjà vu when Google pushed an Android 12 update to their phones on Wednesday. An unexpected OTA update appeared as “Introduction to Android 12”, listing “new” features such as Material You and scrolling screenshots that I had been accessing for several weeks.

If you receive this update, which is about 1.8GB, you should ignore it. Google itself hasn’t commented on the situation at the time of publication, but Android detectives have determined that this is a Verizon Android 12 security update that was accidentally pushed to a non-mobile phone.

Google is sending Android 12 update notifications to devices that are already running Android 12. https: //t.co/d58fk2O28J

I haven’t received any notifications myself, but I’ve received so many pings about this that it seems that update notifications have been sent to many people.

Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) November 10, 2021

Esper’s Senior Technical Advisor, Mishaal Rahman, said the update changed the build number from SP1A.211105.002 / 7743617 to SP1A.211105.002.A1 / 7807550. The latter number corresponds to an update recently found on a phone locked in Verizon. The difference between a Verizon build and an unlocked build is unknown, but you probably don’t want to know.

VPN Deal: $ 16 Lifetime License, $ 1 or More Monthly Plan

The scope of this error is unknown, but owners of Pixel 3 (a), Pixel 4 (a), and Pixel 5 in different countries have reported this issue. However, the Pixel 6 smartphone does not appear to be affected. A quick survey of the Android Central staff shows that no one has received the update, so you can’t download the wrong patch yourself.

Anyone who downloads this patch can expect Google to fix the situation quickly. We asked Google to comment on what caused the error and how to fix the downloaded phone if it needed to be fixed.

Updated, November 10th (6:50 pm ET) Google says it “solved the problem”

A member of the Google team came back to us saying, “The team investigated this and solved the problem,” but provided no further context. Google has also responded to social media complaints on Reddit and other sites, saying that updates can be “ignored.”

For those who have already downloaded the update, I still don’t know what this means. But given this statement, at least you can rest assured that you don’t have to reset your phone or anything dramatic at the factory to “fix” the problem on your side.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/dont-redownload-android-12-google-accidentally-pushes-verizon-build-unlocked-pixels The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos