Google loses appeal for $ 2.7 billion in EU antitrust fines The Register





The EU Court of First Instance upheld this morning a record 2.42 billion fine imposed on Google in 2017 for violating the European Commission’s antitrust law in handling searches on Google’s shopping comparison service. bottom.

The Commission said, “We are aware of the anti-competitive nature of the practices in question.”

The general court said in a ruling issued today:

Google challenged the passage of the disputed decision, saying that the results of the practice could be reflected in the search traffic it claimed. “These discussions only consider the impact of displaying Google’s comparative shopping service results, and the impact of improper placement of competing comparative shopping service results on general results,” he said. No, “he said.

Judging that this meant that the practice had influenced rivals, he said, “the act in question was deliberately adopted rather than negligent.”

In 2017, regulators exploited Google’s market advantage as a search engine “by giving it an illegal advantage to another Google product, its comparative shopping service,” and an investigation began in 2010. I discovered that I had demoted my rival service seven years later.

The Google search engine is Alphabet’s flagship product, providing search results to consumers who “pay for services with data,” as the Commission pointed out.

“Almost 90% of Google’s revenue comes from ads, such as ads that are displayed to consumers in response to search queries.”

Jonas Koponen, an antitrust law firm and foreign investment partner at law firm Linklaters, said of the ruling:

Mr. Koponen said the court’s ruling “proves the enforcement action of this first committee in a series of groundbreaking” Big Tech “decisions. It’s important in itself, but it’s also important for the enforcement of antitrust laws in the technology sector, and for the new regulations that are currently in place. ” Proposed to platforms in Europe and elsewhere. “

The $ 2.42 billion fine is just a small part of the giant’s burden: “Many industry participants have said that Google’s behavior hasn’t changed in a way that allows it to intensify competition in comparative shopping. I’m saying.

“A really effective remedy is still a problem.”

Google lawyers struggled for two weeks after complying with South Korea’s ruling last week and allowing Google Play-hosted Android apps to include a third-party in-app billing system. In Japan, the company became one of the targets (with Apple) on Monday in a mobile operating system investigation into antitrust issues.

Google will certainly also have a myriad of briefs working on proceedings around the world related to payment methods filed by developers, consumers and government enforcers. Together with Apple, the company states that it defends revenue from stores, maintains robust software security, and is used to pay carriers and other costs on the platform.

In the EU, tech giants are also facing research into online advertising, and competitor Marguerite Vestager said that “Google is at almost every level of the supply chain.”

Before anyone feels sorry for the search giant, remember that the case in the UK class lawsuit, which was looking for 3 billion in the Safari Workaround ad tracking cookie proceedings, was successful-and the story of this ruling is not. No It’s not always over.

Google can appeal today’s ruling in the European Court of Justice, the Supreme Court of the European Union.

The company told The Reg: “Shopping ads helped people find the products they were looking for quickly and easily, helping merchants reach potential customers. Changed in 2017 to comply with the European Commission’s decisions. This approach has been successful for over three years and has generated billions of clicks on over 700 comparative shopping services. ”

