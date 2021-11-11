You can now run Android 12 unofficially on Google Pixel 2





In the last few weeks, we’ve found some community-created Android 12 ports for some smartphones. Aftermarket developers have also released a custom Android 12 Generic System Image (GSI) package so that devices supported by Project Treble can launch the latest version of Android. Today, the Google Pixel 2 lineup four years ago received an Android 12 taste through an unofficial build of the Proton AOSP custom ROM.

Google Pixel 2 X DA Forum ||| Google Pixel 2 XL XDA Forum

For those unfamiliar with the Proton AOSP project, this was created by Danny Lin, also known as XDA Senior Member kdrag0n, a highly skilled developer who became famous for creating an open source version of the Android 12s Material You theme system. It is a custom ROM. However, for this particular ROM, credits will be given to XDA members Lunarixus, RealOkabe, ReallySnow and Dollscythe. These members devised a feature build of Proton AOSP for the Google Pixel 2 XL. At the time of this writing, another build of the regular Pixel 2 isn’t available, but it should be available soon.

Among the things that work right out of the box, you’ll find that important features such as the Cellular Wireless Interface Layer (RIL), camera, GPS, Bluetooth, and fingerprint reader are working properly. As for the bug, encryption isn’t working. In addition, SELinux is set to permissive, which obviously has a serious security impact. That’s still an impressive achievement, considering that most phones require a much longer period for a fully functional ROM with no camera or radio issues.

If you don’t mind these bugs and just want to try Android 12 on Google Pixel 2 / 2XL, you can find the download link and detailed blinking instructions in the thread linked below. As far as the installation is concerned, the ROM is currently distributed as a factory image. In other words, it’s a simple flash via Fastboot. One thing to note is that you need to pay attention to the data backup part as you may need to repartition and then wipe the internal storage of the target device during the installation process.

Download unofficial Proton AOSP 12.0.0 based on Android 12 for Google Pixel 2 XL

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/google-pixel-2-android-12-custom-rom/

