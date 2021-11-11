Get unlocked Google Pixel 4 with the lowest score ever for just $ 300





Newegg offers an unlocked Google Pixel 4 64GB Android smartphone for $ 299.99. Launched for $ 799, Amazon sells for well over $ 700, but has recently tracked rates around $ 500. In any case, today’s offer surpasses the previous mention by $ 50 and offers the new lowest price ever backed by Neweggs Price Protection to ensure you get the best price for the Black Friday season.

Google Pixel 4 features a 5.7-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 855 processor. In addition to 128GB of onboard storage, in addition to 6GB of RAM and 25 hours of battery life, there is a pair of 12MP and 16MP cameras with nightsight photos. If Google’s latest flagship smartphone isn’t worth the extra charge, you can enjoy many features at a low price by using the previous generation model. You can also find out more in the hands-on review. See below for more information.

A wise investment that can save you a lot of money from lead deals is to invest some of those cases in one of Google’s official Pixel 4 Fabric cases for $ 37. Even if one of the first-party covers is out of the question with a higher price tag, using the Spigen Liquid Air Armor cover is worth considering a more affordable option. Timed at $ 13, this more affordable case provides some additional protection for your handset from drops, scratches, and more. In addition, the back has a unique textured design to enhance grip.

You’ll find an ongoing selection of other hardware transactions in our Android guide, but it’s still time to check the best discounts on the app side of things with a tap. The latest summary has arrived and offers notable offers in the middle of the week for all the best apps and game deals for Android devices. I will explain in detail here.

Google Pixel 4 Features:

Google’s Pixel 4 128GB smartphone (unlocked, Oh So Orange) is designed to provide a more intelligent and intuitive mobile experience. The Pixel 4 features a front NIR (Near Infrared) flood emitter and a dot projector that can be unlocked via face recognition even in extremely dark environments. Additional sensors support Motion Sense for gesture control and Ambient EQ, which detects ambient light and automatically optimizes the display for your environment.

