Automation and workflow on the App Store





Connect and automate your favorite apps and devices to create new and powerful experiences with a simple no-code / low-code interface.

Over 700 popular services and smart home devices run on IFTTT, including Alexa, Coinbase, Discord, Dropbox, Google Home, Instagram, Philips Hue, Telegram, Twitch, Twitter, Siri, Slack, Spotify, Weather Underground, Webhook, YouTube and more. To do.

Discover amazing new ways your favorite apps and devices can work together, including:

Add new iOS reminders with a voice assistant that uses Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri to control everything around you Get customized notifications from your favorite RSS feeds and publications Custom daily predictive notifications to the weather Equipped with alerts Connect smart appliances to create automatic daily routines Streamline social media and automate sharing between platforms Back up important files, iOS photos, and iOS contacts to cloud storage solutions such as Dropbox and Google Drive Set your home thermostat to optimal temperature when you arrive at home Your iPhone and Apple Watch health app to track and maintain your health

There are millions of existing use cases and new services are added weekly. Simply turn on existing automation or create your own automation. Build simple automation with two services, or build more advanced automation with multiple services and conditional logic.

Do more with the services you love. Discover the power of applets at https://ifttt.com Help and support https://help.ifttt.com Build on the IFTTT platform https://platform.ifttt.com Terms of Service https://ifttt.com/terms

