A rare Apple-1 computer manufactured by Jobs and Wozniak for $ 500,000 – Silicon Valley





An old Apple computer found in a former Chaffey College student garage sold for $ 500,000 earlier this week after a tense bidding war.

Auction house manager Noel Valentino said he received the winning bid for an Apple-1 computer from a foreign collector outside the United States at an auction held by John Moran auctioneers and expert witnesses in Monrovia on Tuesday, November 9. Stated.

Bids started at $ 225,000 and increased by $ 25,000 in just a few seconds to reach the hammer price of $ 400,000. According to Valentino, the 25% service charge can cost up to $ 500,000.

According to Valentino, six bidders tried to buy a rare history of technology. Neither the seller’s identity nor the buyer’s identity has been released. The auction house has set the computer in the range of $ 400,000 to $ 600,000.

According to Valentino, he thought there were even more possibilities. But that was honestly within the estimate.

In some cases, these rare computers sell for $ 1 million. In 2014, one sold for $ 905,000.

New Jersey-based Apple and technology historian Corey Cohen says it’s one of the most collectible pieces of the 20th century.

Cohen said on Wednesday, November 10, that it was the beginning of the modern world. Our lives were impressed by computers like Apple.

The original Apple-1 computer, assembled by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, was out of the box by Ian Anderson with John Moran Auctioneer when it was exhibited at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. It was taken out. (Photo courtesy of Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

According to the auction house, the student purchased a computer from a professor of electronics at Chaffey College in 1977. The original owner, the professor, sold it for $ 650 and used that money to upgrade to the Apple II.

The seller is believed to be a former Chaffey College student who kept the computer for 44 years before it went on sale on Tuesday. According to the auction house, there were only two computer owners. This computer was named Chaffey College Apple-1 because of its connection to the University of Rancho Cucamonga.

The founders of Apple Computer, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, manually built the first line of desktop computers from the garage of Jobs’ parents in Mountain View, California in 1976. This computer was one of the first to be made by the duo.

Jobs sold the Volkswagen Bus for $ 750, and Wozniak sold the HP 65 calculator for $ 500 to fund the parts and assembly of this first computer set that started the personal computer revolution. Approximately 175 units have been sold, and currently only 62 units have been confirmed, according to the Apple 1 Registry, which lists computers, their owners, and locations.

According to the Apple 1 Registry, many of Apple-1 are found in museums in London, Scotland, Switzerland, South Korea, Albuquerque, and Mountain View, California.

These supplies are depleted, the auctioneer said. Most have found a way to the museum.

