Battlefield 2042 Review In Progress – New Conquest





The Battlefield series has always strived to provide a unique multiplayer moment. Jump off a jet, sniper another pilot, and hijack the jet in Battlefield 3. Battlefield Building Leveling: Bad Company 2; Parachute away from Battlefield 4’s collapsing skyscrapers – when it comes to scale and bombs, DICE regularly knocks it out of the park. The studio has also tried something completely different and failed, such as Battlefield 2142. This was an experiment in a future war that began with countless problems and caused some caution to my 13-year-old self about buying a multiplayer game at the start. ..

Battlefield 2042’s public trailer shows that DICE is more fun than realism, more chaotic than order, and doubles what is known for many “Battlefield Moments.” Set in the near future, the FPS game depicts a world destroyed by the effects of climate change and the collapse of the European Union. This is a pretty dark prophecy, and many cities are devastated by tornadoes, sandstorms, large-scale battles, and sometimes all three. But at least the soldiers are having a good time. You can modify your weapons while running around, or ride a tornado and glide safely with your new wingsuit. Maybe the future is the worst.

Aside from the climate crisis, the war doesn’t seem to have changed much. Battlefield’s classic Conquest and Breakthrough modes are back, scaled up with larger maps and clustered capture zones instead of flags scattered around the map, all for 128 new players. To do. Breakthrough, the latest incarnation of long-running rush mode, divides players into an army of offensive and defensive, fighting for a series of linear goals to establish control across the map.

When the tornado arrives and sucks everyone into one magnificent cyclone, the increase in player numbers is much more noticeable. Battlefield 2042 feels really huge just by seeing dozens of friendly teammate icons running through the sky. I can’t imagine the ridiculous fun of zooming in on the tornado disappearing quickly, but it’s not. Add something to the match. When a storm occurs in Orbital, or when an hourglass gets caught in an hourglass, you may have a hard time finding enemies in the distance. please do not worry. Unless you are aware of the situation, the tornado will not randomly fly into the air during combat. They may have been very lucky due to the weather, but they haven’t changed the course of the battle yet.

For veterans of the series, an additional game-changing feature is the Battlefield Portal. This is a sandbox filled with the best maps, weapons and vehicles of previous games where players can create custom modes using the detailed logic editor and mix the times. For example, there is Battlefield 1942 vs 2042 mode, which divides the team by era when fighting in the Battle of the Bulge. While 2042 specialists have access to all the latest technology, 1942 soldiers focus on the classic class systems and equipment of the past. So far we have only been able to sample some of the setups we have created, but the possibilities are clear and we can’t wait to see what the community is doing on the portal.

The hazard zone is a battle royale take in the battlefield, with a twist inspired by the escape from Tarkov. In this mode, a squad of four must find and capture data drives scattered throughout the map. Not only do the teams need to fight each other, but they also need to fight AI soldiers to take part in some drives. You may also need to deal with the stormy environment. There are only two opportunities to extract drives before the area changes to the title hazard zone, and only one team can be extracted during each extraction period. If you miss the chance to leave, you will end the game without doing anything.

Players can earn darknet credits if they succeed in defeating an enemy and acquiring a data drive. This currency is for hazard zones only. You can buy weapons and items at the beginning of the match to increase your chances of winning. If you go to Extract Streak, store items are discounted, so you can set yourself up with some particularly expensive gear. The longer the streak, the greater the discount. With just 32 players, the Hazard Zone captures the multiplayer chaos of the battlefield more intimately and gently, adding risk / reward elements to bring players back to more players.

Playing this mode with uncommunicated teammates is not so much fun. Most battle royale games allow you to scrape without having to talk to your team. This is great right after a quick match, but in the hazard zone you need to strategize and establish a role within your team to survive. You can’t respawn in this mode either, so if you’re knocked down and eliminated, you’ll have to wait for your teammates to find the redeploy uplink and return to the fight.

Before starting the match, it is highly recommended to equip an Intel scanner to reveal the location of the data drive, but you can see the individual loadouts of the team in the deployment menu, but your teammates will actually do it. There is no guarantee to use. The Battlefield 2042’s ping and callout systems are robust, but only problematic if the team is paying attention to the signals they send. You can’t force someone to play with you. This may not make a big difference in other modes, but hazard zones can be a difficult slogan if you don’t have friends or strangers in communication nearby.

Also, even when playing with friends, I’m having a hard time understanding the appeal of hazard zones to new players. Players who regularly win in this mode must have plenty of free darknet credits. So why would a new group of players want to dive into a mode in which those who already have a lot of in-game cash are likely to win? Also, it’s not just a few kills away from the proper starting loadout. Bankrolling the next run requires multiple kills and multiple data drives. You can save cash to compete with experienced players, but your chances of success before returning to Square 1 are limited.

But in theory, it would be great for a coordinated team who wants to see a clever strategy that rewards them with in-game currency, so I need more time on it. Battlefield has been struggling to find a competitive mode for some time, and this has most of the elements.

I’m looking forward to what the community is doing on the portal

With the exception of extreme weather and new modes, another major change in 2042 is the introduction of specialists to replace Battlefield’s proven class system. This gives you the flexibility to create loadouts that weren’t possible in previous games. If you want your shotgun to be equipped with an ammo box as a Medic, it’s finally possible in Battlefield 2042. This level of customization ensures that players aren’t forced into classes they don’t want to play and waste their own gadgets. For their weapons, and this is a heavenly blessing for solo players and casuals. This doesn’t mean that teamwork is dead, but now solo players can actually do their own thing without compromising the team structure of everyone else.

Specialists also bring gadgets and traits to the table, some of which seem to be significantly better than others. McKay’s grappling hook allows access to areas that are out of reach of other professionals. Grappling hooks are a lot of fun to use, but they are struck every time by a tuned team with complementary gadgets and traps. It’s easy to look at the gadgets individually and assume they aren’t powerful, but once you start mixing them with both your squad and the support gadgets in your loadout, there’s a ton of synergy to explore.

There are some truly innovative strategies that can only be achieved by a specialist system. For example, Casper, one of the reconnaissance specialists, can use the OV-P reconnaissance drone to find incoming enemies. This leaves him vulnerable, but the Irish engineer specialist can deploy shields to keep Casper safe. Boris, on the other hand, can complete the fortress by deploying the SG-36 Sentry Gun. The SG-36 Sentry Gun is powered by Casper’s drone.

Most of these changes are additive, but not revolutionary

Regardless of the mode you’re playing, the latest Plus system is always active and allows you to switch weapon attachments on the fly. Unlike beta builds, there are dozens of attachments to choose from for each weapon. If you want to use the Plus system, you need to assign a set of attachments with, as there are too many to actually choose during combat. Loadout menu before starting the game. It’s definitely unrealistic, but it’s great for understanding what your best setup is, and it’s refreshing to be able to switch from long-range combat to CQB combat without first dying.

There have been many complaints from the Battlefield community about launching the game with 22 weapons, but choosing the right set of attachments can have a dramatic impact on the Battlefield 2042 guns. With the AK-24 in your hand and loaded with two sets of attachments suitable for different engagements, it’s easy to see that you don’t have to choose more firearms.

The Battlefield 2042 runs on the latest version of the Frostbite engine and looks really great if you’re using a high-end computer with an HDR display. But not all is good news, as I’ve had a lot of flashbacks for the younger version of me who tried in vain to get Battlefield 2142 running smoothly.

Despite having all the settings known to increase frame rates, such as Nvidia Reflex and DLSS, it averaged less than 60fps at 4K when using high setting presets. Given the visual quality, this may not be so surprising, but the Ryzen 3900x and RTX 3080 should have more features.

The 2042 runs reliably and smoothly in the hazard zone compared to Conquest and Breakthrough. This may be due to a shortage of vehicles and a small number of players. I tried to switch to a 1440p display with a higher frame rate, but the mouse stopped responding properly. No matter what setting I changed, the mouse cursor was always delayed by 1 second and the first session couldn’t play at the border. This did not happen in subsequent sessions. This is strange because the game and actually my setup hasn’t received any updates. It’s great that it’s working now, but it doesn’t instill much confidence.

Fans may already be expecting such issues, as the series hasn’t been blessed with a smooth release over the years. Similarly, the 2042 locker has some really great new tools, but they are more of an addendum than an innovation. Huge and gorgeous maps, lots of chaotic rides, and now a real tornado for more than 11 thrills.

It’s still a huge playground, packed with catalysts and gadgets ready to be processed into player-made set pieces. When I was able to create one of these in the middle of a match, it feels as cool as ever. It’s at this moment that Battlefield claims itself in a multiplayer FPS space. However, it’s still unclear how Battlefield 2042 will be formed on the release date. My experience varies greatly between the three long sessions of the game, but I hope some of the issues I’ve encountered will be resolved in the next patch. If all goes well, Battlefield 2042 will easily become my favorite game in the series. But at this point, it doesn’t always work.

