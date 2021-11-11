Advantages and Disadvantages of Google vs. Subscription Database





Since the dawn of the Internet and the Federal Center for Educational Resources Information (ERIC), a federal-funded digital library, the Web has provided students with access to important research sources through online databases. An example of these is the subscription database. It is usually purchased by public, school, or university libraries to provide students with a carefully selected full-text version of a publication that is difficult to find elsewhere. But in the days of Google, there have been many changes, including the development of a unique research-focused Google Scholar search engine. Due to tight budgets and rising costs, schools at all levels are revisiting subscription options.

When overseeing the library services department of a large school district, our subscription database turned out to be a generally well-maintained secret. The lack of trained school librarians available to teach these resources was part of the problem. However, Google, like Wikipedia, is ubiquitous and, despite its limited role, has become a de facto source of research for students.

Google, like Google Scholar (which I also used), has a place for students and researchers (used in this article). But for students, subscription databases also need to play a central role in research. From age-appropriate sources for elementary school students, such as National Geographic, to “Gale in Context” for junior high school students, to more academic articles for high school students from sources such as: ABC-CLIO.

Student media literacy depends on the ability to evaluate publicly available sources, but search engine results are not always easy. Google prioritizes results regardless of author prejudice or factual legitimacy, allowing students to assess which source is best for them.

However, according to a Stanford University survey, most students aren’t looking beyond Google’s top hits on a particular topic. This makes users more susceptible to suspicious information and falsely believes that Google is designed to work for truth.

A quick comparison of the three most commonly used survey sources by students, based on UC Merced’s helpful charts.

GOOGLEPros: Free. Search the entire indexed web. The algorithm hits based on its relevance to the user’s search term. Suitable for basic search and access to government websites and other official sources. Cons: Difficult to assess the reliability of the source. What’s in Search Results Both free and sponsored links often appear as top hits Content is not organized or curated by experts Difficult to find and identify academic sources Overview: Google is a good source of general information and focuses on research topics that can be a reasonable starting point for students. However, users need to have some good fact-checking skills to effectively evaluate the sources Google cites. Relevance to user search terms Disadvantages: Cannot search by subject area or material type Most articles do not have full-text access Very limited search filters Unorganized or curated content peer-reviewed articles Summary: Not all peer-reviewed articles are academic or full-text, but Google Scholar digs deeper into people who don’t have access to the subscription database or more subtle information on a particular topic. It is a useful tool for. Subscription Database SPros: Search specialized academic databases. Full-text articles are often provided free of charge to students and faculty through schools or are open to the public through local libraries. The content is organized and maintained by professionals. Various standards. You can easily identify peer-reviewed articles. Many databases include citation tools that automatically generate citations for student dissertation articles. Cons: It’s not easy for new users to navigate. Databases may not be able to share a common interface. The user must decide which database. Great for specific searches. Users need to learn how to use the search limiter for best results. Summary: While not familiar and easy to use for users familiar with the Google search interface, subscription databases are worth the effort to find academic and factual ones. , Peer-reviewed and generally credible articles and information.

Comparing your subscription database with the free internet and Google Scholar, you really pay Maxim. Many states, municipalities, public libraries, and school libraries work together to cover user subscription costs.

However, as we saw in previous school districts, both students and teachers need to be trained in the subscription database and how to use Google and Google Scholar effectively. However, due to the increasing shortage of teacher librarians, students often receive little or no guidance on how to use search tools and subscription databases in their studies.

Given the fact that millions of Americans believe that Donald Trump did not actually lose the 2020 presidential election, and the polarized debate about COVID-19 vaccines and climate change, schools The need for media literacy education in Japan is greater than ever. Students need to know how to evaluate the information attacked on a daily basis and how to make informed and factual decisions about what to believe.

Youth media evaluation skills are more important than ever, and subscription databases play a valuable role in providing students with equitable access to information. They are not perfect, but there is a growing demand for more freely accessible research papers.

To that end, recognizing the fact that publishers often put publicly funded research articles behind paywalls, many universities open access repositories of university-sponsored research, if not necessary. We encourage faculty to publish to. But for the foreseeable future, age-appropriate subscription databases will continue to be a valuable investment for libraries from kindergarten to high school, and schools at all levels will find ways for users to get the most out of these tools. You need to make sure you know.

