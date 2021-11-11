Hiding behind legal technology at a law firm





Overview:

Although the pandemic has opened the eyes of many to the benefits of technology, the awareness and adoption of many legitimate technology tools remains low. When working from home, employee training and investment in basic skills are important considerations. Lawyers need to take more personal responsibility to use technology and understand their expectations of legal services for technology. What were we trying to find?

In 2021, LITIG, an industry-leading group of UK legal IT and innovation professionals, conducted a survey to investigate attitudes and trends in legal IT and innovation. For the first time, the study began to lie behind why law firm adoption of technology wasn’t keeping up with rhetoric. Detailed evidence of use and recruitment is attractive and very helpful to anyone in a law firm or legal department who promotes the adoption and innovation of legal technology.

The investigation investigated the impact of remote work in detail. Bring innovation to clients. Available technologies; and investment. Of the 1,491 respondents, 864 are commission income earners (31% are partners) and 627 are business services (40% are managers or directors), with senior interest and involvement in this topic. ..

Remote work

The survey highlighted two different opinions about remote work. Overall, 80% of respondents believed that working from home (WFH) was equal to or better than working in the office. However, a significant minority (40%) of partners believed that working from home had a negative impact on work practices. Business services professionals were most positive about the impact of WFH.

One issue that the study has so clearly emphasized and has been largely ignored in the WFH discussion is staff development. Over 80% of respondents feel that both informal learning and the development of young lawyers are affected by WFH. Similarly, more than 50% of respondents feel that client relationships, team management, and business development are all influenced by WFH.

One of the interesting results was that 25% of respondents thought they had a hard time building relationships with their clients, while 22% thought they had improved communication with them. The fact that nearly 100% of partners and senior lawyers were aware of and used virtual conferencing technology is perhaps the clearest indication that Covid has made a big difference in the way lawyers communicate. This change continues rather than reverses.

When asked about future investment priorities, the most selected answer was better home-based equipment (19% of respondents chose this as their first investment priority option), already in place. It was about better use of technology and tools, and better training. .. This was especially the view of more junior staff.

For many readers, the view on WFH is not surprising, but it does show that the large-scale adoption of WFH may not be as smooth as some governments think of us.

Bring innovation to clients

The study also highlighted a clear disconnect between how corporate technology fits the needs of its clients. Only 28% of respondents agreed that their clients fully understand how they use technology and innovation tools in their roles. And only 34% believed that they had a clear culture of continuous innovation in how they serve their clients. My conclusion is that companies are working on innovation, but it should take a little longer to listen to and understand the challenges and expectations of their clients.

Some wonder if it really matters how the client uses the technology or what the client’s challenges are. I insist, it looks very strong. Understanding our clients, the technologies they use, what their challenges are, and how they work is to know our clients and to us in the way that works best for them. Is an important part of providing our services. Many internal legal teams report budget constraints and staffing limits, but if a company understands and can help clients work smarter with technology, it makes them stand out.

When asked why they didn’t personally incorporate technology and innovation ideas into their clients, nearly half of the respondents said: The actual client pressure for change was not the main reason. Of course, that doesn’t mean that the desire for change isn’t there.

Innovation alone has little benefit unless it can support the practical delivery of legal services and ultimately revenue. While all areas of innovation were considered important, pricing innovation was considered a top priority for innovation, followed by technology innovation. In particular, partners emphasized the focus of outward innovation on pricing, resources, and technology topics rather than on inward innovation topics such as knowledge sharing and legal work processes. The conclusion from this is that partners are probably the most sensitive to innovations in the major differentiators facing the market and help to make them stand out. This highlights how technology and innovation have come to the fore in terms of increasing a company’s competitiveness.

Actually use technology

After understanding how enterprises are bringing technology and innovation to their clients, the study aimed to find out what kind of tools are available to enterprises. There are some clear knowledge gaps. On average, only 50% of partners know the technology tools available within the enterprise, which drops to 4% for some categories of technology tools. There is certainly room to improve how we all communicate about the tools we all have and their benefits to facilitate recruitment.

One of the key elements of this part of the survey is the specific category of tools available, whether people have used them personally, and the tools are at the heart of the technology adoption challenges of all companies. It was to dive into whether it was perceived to be essentially driving.

Satisfaction with the tool is generally good, but there are clearly some ways to hire and demonstrate value. The following graph shows a view of all categories of tools, their availability, and their perceived usefulness.

Charts by Litig: Reported Availability, Usage, and Usefulness

The study highlighted some important areas to work on. From demonstrating better use cases (especially using new legal technology tools such as AI / machine learning and transaction management). To the opportunity to show better usage (such as document automation and eDisclosure that have been available for years). For technologies that are becoming more widely available, but whose value is not personally recognized by lawyers and business services teams (including CRM and knowledge management systems).

Why isn’t technology used?

Finally, the study investigated why the technical tools reported to be available were not used. Research shows that technology adoption varies greatly depending on the type of tool. For example, 96% of people use virtual conferencing technology (the other 4% may wonder where they have been in the last 18 months!), But those who have used AI / machine learning document review tools. Is only 5%.

The main findings are as follows.

Many users (56% on average) don’t use the tool because they think it’s not related to their role. This supports the idea that different groups of people need to do better work to identify and promote the use cases they are aware of. A significant number of users (14%) say they lack the training and confidence to use the tool. This supports cases where lawyers and business services teams increase their investment in teams to actually use technical tools. A similar percentage (16% on average) states that they do not use tools due to the limited perceived benefits, supporting the idea that they need to do a better job to demonstrate their value and benefits. doing.

Over the last 18 months, we’ve seen a huge leap forward in technology adoption. Virtual conferencing and collaboration technologies, and digital signature tools are obvious examples. However, the challenges still exist.

What Research Means for Enterprises

It’s easy to be fascinated by the idea that technology can somehow magically bring great benefits to your business. Partners (and clients) are hungry for technology and automation solutions to their challenges.

Tools exist, and with the right focus (or a pandemic perspective), they can show great returns and return on investment. However, without these hardyards for measuring use cases, hiring, customization, and benefits, it’s hard to understand how a company can make a big return on an investment.

It’s also interesting that good technology can mitigate some of the negative effects of a wide range of remote work, but it’s closely related to the right culture, attention to how training and mentoring can be done effectively, and all the business skills around. Facilitating meetings and managing remote teams that must be relevant are very important.

Those who drive the corporate innovation message need to be aware of the client’s view of change. There, they are embarking on their own digital journey, hoping to use technology and adopt it in legal affairs.

Companies need to carefully consider how lawyers and business services teams can connect with their technology / innovation strategies and messaging. This is intended to make everyone feel responsible for talking about and adopting technologies to support their work.

About the Author: John Craske is a board member of the Legal IT Innovators Group (LITIG) and head of innovation and legal at CMS UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lawyer-monthly.com/2021/11/getting-under-the-skin-of-legal-tech-at-law-firms/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos