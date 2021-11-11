Google loses $ 2.8 billion in EU antitrust proceedings





Google fined high-tech giants $ 2.8 billion on Wednesday (November 10) in a general court in the European Union in Luxembourg for directing users to their own comparative shopping ads 2017 by the European Commission (EC) According to a court press release that lost an appeal in connection with the year’s decision, it belongs to a rival.

In 2017, the EC discovered that Google abused its dominant position in online general search services in 13 countries in the European Economic Area by supporting its own comparative shopping service.

Google favors its own comparison shopping services on general results pages through more favorable display and placement, while delegating results from competing comparison services on those pages through ranking algorithms. The court said it was out of competition.

The fine imposed on Google was the first of three inherited from Margrethe Vestager, EC Executive Vice President, the region’s highest level antitrust enforcer.

In a statement, Google said shopping ads have always helped people find the products they are looking for quickly and easily, helping merchants reach potential customers. Our approach has been successful for over three years, generating billions of clicks on over 700 comparative shopping services.

Google has the option to appeal the decision to the European Court of Justice, the EU’s Supreme Court. The proceedings are being watched as setting a possible precedent as other investigations into US tech giants Amazon, Apple and Facebook are underway and have been appealed.

Welcome today’s decision, but it does not undo the considerable consumer and anti-competitive harm caused by Google’s insidious search practices for more than a decade, foundem, a European comparative shopping service. Said Shivaun Raff, CEO and co-founder of. In the statement. Foundem was part of an effort to file an initial complaint against Google.

