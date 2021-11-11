Google made a controversial change and Apple showed great favor





Last week, Google responded to a new South Korean law requiring developers to offer third-party payment systems to their smartphone app stores. Known as the “anti-Google law,” it also affects Apple’s iOS App Store, which allows developers to build their own payment system for in-app purchases and subscriptions. The purpose is to avoid paying App Store fees.

But Google’s solution is really very nice-although it’s already controversial. The company will allow Korean developers to use different payment types to charge users for in-app purchases. It even made an effort to make everything look seamless and put those payment options in the same position.

Interestingly, however, Google states that it will charge developers 11% of transactions when using a third-party payment processor, rather than 15% when using the Google Play store. For ebooks, the fee is 6%, but for games, it’s 26%. Google says the 4 percent discount covers the payment processing fees charged by those services.

The idea behind the law was to provide developers with a way to avoid paying Google (and Apple) altogether. Google seems to have found a way to respect the wording of the law, revealing that it believes it has the right to cut transactions on the platform, even if it’s not processing payments.

Apple CEO Tim Cook reflected that feeling in his testimony at the company’s trial at Epic Games earlier this year. “We need to come up with another way to collect commissions,” Cook said. “I strongly believe this is the most efficient method,” he said of Apple’s payment system.

As part of that, Apple states that it already complies with Korean law, but it seems to be subject to interpretation as Apple never allows third-party payment options within the app. Apple may be hoping to get a very fine needle through what the law considers to be “unreasonable” fees.

It’s not entirely clear what Google will get backlash from South Korea, but regulators are already hoping to face an investigation into how Apple will explain how it complies. It has said.

This is the problem-Google’s move may be controversial, but it’s also great. More than that, it’s an incredible gift to Apple.

The reason is as follows. It doesn’t look good to look like you’re making changes only if you have no other choice, as the court or legislature is forcing your hand. This seems to be Apple’s standard operating procedure, but it’s not always the best approach.

Especially for large, profitable companies like Apple, it’s much better to point Google in the direction and say, “It’s changing because we’re facing real competition.” After all, the main complaints about Apple are especially from developers, who have complete control over the iPhone and effectively monopolize the distribution of apps on iOS.

However, Apple wants you to think about the larger mobile app ecosystem, which is said to be facing great competition. Providing a similar compromise following Google’s move will reinforce that debate. It also has little impact on revenue, given that most developers have to set up an alternative payment system, which isn’t worth the 4% savings.

It’s unlikely that Apple made this change alone, but it should be. It should allow third party payment processing equivalent to itself. It’s not a complex system that needs to be applied, and for all developers, as Google did, the initial million fees need to be reduced to 15%.

Perhaps Apple, like Epic Games vs Apple, Inc, will continue to win legal complaints. You might think that you can prevent Congress from passing the law here and basically ignore the laws passed in other countries. It may want to continue to defeat the challenge of its domination, and it can succeed.

But even so, that’s not what Apple should do. The right thing is for Apple to look at a relatively minor business (from a revenue perspective), implement some meaningful changes that win the favor of developers, users, and lawmakers, and continue to build products. I love customers.

In other words, the amount of goodwill earned by making changes far exceeds the amount of money lost to the company. And the cost of changing now is much less than if it keeps pushing luck with lawmakers and regulators. It’s hard to change, but Apple needs to thank Google for making it easier to follow.

The opinions expressed by Inc.com columnists here are their own, not Inc.com’s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inc.com/jason-aten/google-just-made-a-controversial-change-did-apple-a-massive-favor.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos