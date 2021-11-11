Four Continental Innovations Selected for CES 2022 Innovation Awards | Work





Technology company Continental has won four CES 2022 innovation awards. In the Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation category, two technologies were selected: Transparent Vehicle and V2X Technology with Collective Perception. Two more awards were awarded from the Continental ShyTech Display and Switchable Privacy Display automotive entertainment and safety categories.

Continentals’ Transparent Vehicle technology captures images from around the vehicle, giving drivers a new perspective, helping to improve safety and reduce collisions. (Graphics: Business Wire)

The technology will be on display at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, January 5-8.

Robert Lee, President of Continental Automotive Technologies North America, states that due to the highly competitive selection process, all individual awards at the CES Innovation Awards are an honor. Winning four awards in multiple categories speaks to our team’s commitment and expertise. Our team members inspire each other by breaking new barriers, so we can influence in so many areas. Innovation has been Continental’s heartbeat for 150 years, and these technologies are another example.

Continentals’ Transparent Vehicle technology gives drivers a panoramic view of the vehicle’s surroundings. Four cameras are used to capture images from around the vehicle and apply Continental’s proprietary algorithms to stitch them together via a control unit. The result is an unobstructed view from any angle, allowing for safer low-speed operation and parking. Continentals’ Transparent Vehicle technology can improve safety and reduce collisions by giving drivers a new perspective.

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology with Collective Perception improves road safety in different ways. Collective Perception adds information from the new V2X messaging standard to allow cars and drivers to see through the eyes of others. With V2X, which uses Collective Perception, vehicles leverage information from other vehicle and infrastructure sensors to enhance safety in out-of-line situations. According to the World Health Organization, this is important for vulnerable road users, who account for more than 50% of all road fatalities worldwide, including pedestrians, animals, cyclists, scooters, skateboarders and motorcyclists.

This technology supports Continentals Vision Zero. This is a future goal with zero crashes, deaths and injuries.

The Continentals Switchable Privacy Display helps reduce driver distractions. This technology allows passengers to interact with multimedia content outside the driver’s field of view. The combination of two unique backlight units with lighting profiles dedicated to public and private modes allows for multiple display options. In private mode, the strongly directed backlight ensures that the content is completely visible only in the passenger’s field of view. As entertainment options become more prevalent in vehicles, technologies such as switchable privacy displays are essential to reduce driver distractions.

Expanding the display area is one of the key trends throughout the car, which can lead to an overwhelming experience for the driver. Continentals ShyTech displays restore simplicity and increase safety without compromising advanced functionality. The control surface, made up of buttons, lights and switches, is hidden for integration with the display in a whole new way. The user always has all the control options, but only the relevant content is displayed. Drivers need to make significant changes in a variety of situations, including traffic conditions, road types, time zones, and other factors. With the ShyTech display, you can filter the information to provide only the important features without distraction.

Continental Airlines’ four selections of the CES 2022 Innovation Awards are the company’s twelfth awards for mobility innovation, including a selection for the sixth consecutive year. The technology company has been awarded three CES 2021 Innovation Honoree Awards for its transparent trailer technology, Advanced Radar Sensor (ARS) 540, and its Ac2ated Sound partnership with Sennheiser.

A jury of independent experts, including industrial designers, engineers and members of the trade media, select innovation award winners to honor the outstanding design and engineering of cutting-edge home appliances across 27 categories. .. Entries will be judged on three key criteria: engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design, and making the product unique and innovative. Award-winning technologies represent the best new examples of engineering, design and innovation.

CES 2022 Innovation Honoree products are featured at CES.tech / Innovation. Find out more about Continental Airlines’ latest innovations driving the future of mobility during CES 2022.

Continental will showcase its latest innovations in a private exhibition at the Renaissance Hotel from Wednesday, January 5th to Saturday, January 8th. An invitation-only media event is scheduled for January 5th. Contact Mary Arraf for more information.

Follow the highlights of Continental CES 2022 on Twitter: #ContinentalCES

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their products. Founded in 1871, this technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machinery, transportation, and transportation. In 2020, Continental generated 37.7 billion sales and currently employs more than 192,000 people in 58 countries and markets. On October 8, 2021, the company celebrated its 150th anniversary.

