



November 13, 2021

Call the Metaverse multiplication. New worlds have sprung up since Facebook sorry boss Mark Zuckerberg announced in late October a vision for an immersive virtual world where people want to spend a lot of time. The entertainment metaverse delights music fans, influencers flock to the fashion metaverse to show off their digital clothing, and there’s also a shark metaverse (which has to do with cryptocurrencies). Most often, these are the brainchildren of marketers hitting new labels with the latest tech boom.

One new virtual world is truly remarkable. It’s the Enterprise Metaverse. Forget rock stars and flashy frocks. This is essentially a digital carbon copy of the physical economy. Building a living, interactive blueprint that recreates the real world may eventually shape it. The vision of what this means has recently become clear. Microsoft, the world’s largest software company, put it at the heart of its annual customer syndig earlier this month, as Nvidia, a leading graphics processor maker, did on November 9.

The corporate virtual world is already more realistic than the consumer version of Metas, where people hang out with friends in a fictional coastal mansion. Unlike the Metaverse, which is primarily home to human avatars, the corporate version is primarily a collection of objects. These are digital twins, virtual 3D replicas of all kinds of physical assets, from a single screw to the entire factory.

The important thing is that they are related to the actual changes of themselves in the manufacturing floor, for example, in the digital twin, they cause equivalent changes and collect data about them. This setting enables productivity-enhancing operations that are difficult today, such as optimizing how groups of machines work together. Virtually simulating changes can be replicated in the real world. And that booster hopes to pave the way for more automation of the company’s internal mechanics.

Whether a company’s metaverse becomes a reality is not just a concern for corporate information technology (IT) enthusiasts. Innovations unleashed through insights gathered from the world of digital mirrors help businesses become more adaptable and efficient, for example reducing carbon emissions. The concept promoter even claims to stop the old saying made by Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Solow.

This twin-world concept isn’t new, as it can be called the Enterprise Metaverse (you’ll definitely find a nifty Monica). Some of the required technologies have been around for years, such as devices with sensors that capture data, known as the Internet of Things (IoT), and others are still waiting for Monica’s upgrade. .. Software for designing detailed virtual replicas that originated in computer games, the current benchmark in the immersive world.

But only recently have other bits worked well, such as ultra-fast wireless links to connect sensors, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence that can predict system behavior. Digital twins bring all this together, explains Sam George, who works on the Enterprise Metaverse at Microsoft.

Microsoft has developed an entire platform that allows other companies to develop applications, as well as its will as a manufacturer of enterprise software. It includes tools for building digital twins and analyzing the data collected. However, this stack, as is known for its collection of code, includes Mesh, a service that hosts shared virtual spaces, and HoloLens, a mixed reality headset that allows users to jointly inspect digital twins. We also provide technology that allows people to collaborate. ..

With its roots in computer graphics, Nvidias means a focus on collaboration and chip demand generation. The omniverse is also a platform for shared virtual space, but it allows groups of users to bring in elements built elsewhere and combine them into twins to work as a team. The common technical format required for such collaboration is Richard Keris, who will be responsible for the omniverse when it comes to supporting digital twins, just as HTML, the standard format language, already supports web pages. Is predicting.

Both platforms are already attracting many start-ups and other companies doing business on this technology. For example, Cosmo Tech uses Microsoft tools to perform complex simulations of digital twins and predict how they will evolve. Bentley Systems, which sells engineering software, also uses Omniverse to optimize its energy infrastructure. Both Microsoft and Nvidia are working with large companies to showcase their products. Beer giant AB InBev is working with Microsoft to create several digital twins from over 200 breweries to better control the fermentation process. For Nvidia, BMW is its top partner and uses Omniverse to make it easy to reconfigure 30 factories for new cars.

Despite all this activity, it’s not surprising that the Enterprise Metaverse will take off as fast as the champions would expect. Similar efforts, including many IoT projects, have failed or disappointed. Smart cities, which essentially seek to build a city metaverse, have been found to use technology that is agnostic to snuffs and is overly dependent on its own standards.

However, when the Enterprise Metaverse actually materializes, it becomes an interesting process. Is it based on proprietary technology or open standards (there is already a digital twin consortium)? And how will software makers such as Microsoft pay for their products to George Gilbert, a veteran observer in the IT industry? As their code is more integrated into a company’s products and services, some people demand a portion of their revenue instead of license or subscription fees.

And then there is the question of how the overall Metaverse economy works. Most business activities are digitally replicated, so economists can have unprecedented insights into what’s happening. Digital twins could exchange services between them and possibly replace the enterprise as a major unit of analysis. If the digital twins live on the blockchain, which is the kind of platform that underpins most cryptocurrencies, they can even own themselves independently. Expect at least as many possibilities as the Metaverse.

